YS Jagan mohan Reddy lauds ISRO over launch of Aditya L-1 satellite through PSLV

The successful launch of the Aditya L-1 satellite by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on the Sun is receiving widespread acclaim across the country. Following the remarkable achievement of Chandrayaan-3, ISRO scientists are being praised for their continuous advancements in space exploration.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy extended his congratulations to the ISRO scientists for the Aditya L-1 launch. In a statement, he commended India for elevating space technology to new heights.



In the meantime, ISRO launched the Aditya L-1 satellite from Sriharikota SHAR in Andhra Pradesh, successfully placing it into its designated orbit for Sun research. Once it reaches the L-1 point, the satellite will conduct research on the Sun for a period of five years.



This significant achievement by ISRO demonstrates India's commitment to pushing the boundaries of space exploration and contributing to scientific advancements in the field of solar research.