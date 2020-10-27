Zoom rolls out new updates for its Android application

Zoom latest update: Zoom has released a new update for its Android application. The latest update offers end-to-end encryption, YouTube live streaming, and more. Android users will also be able to download the fresh Zoom update from the Google Play Store.

Earlier this month Zoom announced that it would bring end-to-end encryption to its meetings. This was a much-needed feature given the popularity of the service and security issues looming for months. Users will need to enable end-to-end encryption from their account settings and also choose to participate in each meeting. A green shield icon in the upper left corner will indicate that encryption is enabled for this meeting. Free Zoom users may have to go through a one-time verification process with their phone number to use end-to-end encryption.

Zoom users on Android can also stream live to YouTube now. This requires users to first enable live streaming for meetings and also have live streaming enabled on the YouTube account. Once everything is set up, the YouTube live streaming option will appear in the additional menu. You can edit the title of the Zoom for YouTube meeting before publishing.

Other features that this Zoom update brings are flashlight support when sharing the camera, the ability to change the ringtone for meeting invitations and phone calls. Zoom users on Android can also share files with Microsoft SharePoint now. This update also brings call notifications for busy call queue members and the ability to opt-out of specific call queues.

New features are available with Zoom version 5.4.0.434 on the Play Store. Zoom has started rolling out this update, so users who haven't received it yet should receive it soon.