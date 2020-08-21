Zoom wants to be on every smart display; From Amazon Echo to Facebook

In recent months, Zoom has become a household name just like WhatsApp. Even if you're not sending WhatsApp message to someone, you may still hear someone refer to send a message as "sending a WhatsApp." Now that's the same for Zoom. Now Zoom wants you to be able to do video conferencing not only from your phone or laptop but everywhere in your smart home. Smart displays next, which means it will be on Amazon Echo, Google Nest Hub, and Facebook Portal displays.

This is the latest expansion of Zoom for Home program, which will feature support for Zoom video calls and meetings on the Facebook portal screens from next month. And shortly after, the Amazon Echo Show and Google Nest Hub Max will also receive support for video calls from Zoom. And this gives you a solid reason to keep a smart display at your home workstation. Last month, Zoom announced the partnership with technology company DTEN for DTEN Me, 27-inch smart LED display that was designed for all types of Zoom workflows. The price tag, $ 599. Adding support for smart displays from Amazon, Google, and Facebook that users may already make a lot of sense and may see much faster adoption.

Zoom says it will be a one-touch "join meeting" feature for Zoom meetings in the Portal from the Facebook smart screen. Interestingly, Facebook had taken advantage of the Portal's smart camera technology, which is designed to follow the user as they move around the room and automatically keeps them focused and framed. What you need to do is make sure Alexa likes your calendar; this can be done in the Amazon Alexa smartphone app. Once done, Alexa will automatically request and start your Zoom video conferences without you having to enter your meeting ID or password. Zoom will implement this support for all Echo Show devices, starting with Echo Show 8. At first, the new feature will be available in the US and then rolled out in other parts of the world.

While Google also has multiple Nest Hub variants, at this time Zoom meetings will only be available on the Nest Hub Max smart display. If you have your calendars linked to your Google Home account, all you need to say is "Ok Google, join my Zoom meeting." This feature will be implemented before the end of this year. The smaller Nest Hub will miss out on this functionality because it doesn't have a front camera. It is worth to take a note that Google has not launched the Nest Hub Max in India yet as on date.

It could be very convenient to have your smart screen at your workstation to take care of video meetings, leaving your phone, tablet, and PC free for tasks you may want to continue with. After all, the work doesn't stop, unfortunately.