Jio Meet: Reliance Launches A New Video Calling Application…

Amidst the Corona fever and lockdown period, India's most valued company Reliance Industries is going with rapid growth. It was just a few days back, we have seen Reliance Jio getting tied up with social media giant Facebook. Facebook has purchased 9.99% share in this company thus making the platform set for the launch of Jio Mart.

Now, this company has given a shock to all the video calling applications by launching the 'Jio Meet' application. As Zoom application lost its charisma due to Government restrictions and security concerns, all the employees working from are looking towards other options.

Although Google Meet and WhatsApp are considered at this moment, the entrance of Jio Meet is going to be tough for these video calling applications.

Well, this news is announced by the company during the press meet of their quarterly revenue release meet. The launch of Jio Meet application has been announced by Reliance Jio Infocom Senior Pankaj Pawar.

Well, we Hans India have collated a few important things about this video calling application… Have a look!

• One can download this application from either play store or Apple store.

• Jio Meet has the capability of working in any operating system. Be it Unix, Linux, Mac, Windows, this application makes you have a hassle-free video calling.

• There are also no device restrictions in this application. Jio Meet works in either laptop, desktop, mobile or even tablet.

• Coming to Jio Meet features, this app has many other features other than video calling.

• The makers of Jio Meet also added e-health and e-education platforms to this application.

• Thus one can happily have virtual appointments with the doctors and have e-prescriptions and online medicine orders on this app.

• Even the doctors can create e-waiting rooms for the patients according to the appointments.

• Coming to e-education facility, teachers can conduct virtual classrooms for students.

• All the students can also happily have their record sessions, home works and online examinations through this platform.

According to sources, the below-listed features will be available in Jio Meet application… Have a look!

• Jio Meet comes up two plans… One with pre-plan and other one is the business plan.

• In pre-plan, 5 people can have a video call at a time… while coming to the business plan, 100 people can easily speak with each other through this application. This makes the companies to conduct their meetings and conferences with employees in an easy way.

Well, all the details will be rolled out soon… Till then stay tuned to Hans India!!!