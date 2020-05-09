Read Along: Google Launches A New App For All The Kids

Almost one-third of the world is under lockdown making the people sit at home. Be it schools, offices or malls, everything is shut down due to the pandemic COVID-19. This novel disease has made the lives of many people turn upside down with its drastic effects.



As all the schools are shut down, kids are also staying back at home from almost 3 months. Even in the coming months, there is no guarantee of the schools getting opened. Thus, to keep the kids below 5 years engaged, the tech giant Google has launched a new application 'Read Along'.

Google company CEO Sundar Pichai has shared this news through his Twitter handle and also posted the link of his blog post… Have a look!

Happy to share that Read Along, our app to help kids grow their reading skills is now available in 9 languages across 180+ countries. Powered by #GoogleAI text-to-speech & speech recognition, it gives verbal & visual feedback as kids read stories out loud. https://t.co/MqVfkxspUA — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) May 7, 2020

In this tweet, he mentioned that Read Along will help the kids grow their reading skills and this app is available in 9 languages across 180+ countries.



He also mentioned that, this mobile application will work with Google AI text-to-speech and speech recognition softwares.

Google has already launched this application in India with the name of 'Bolo' and the thunderous response from the parents made them to launch this application globally.

The reading buddy named 'Diya' in this app will help the kids to improve their reading skills. Coming to speech recognition technology, it detects whether the student is able to read the passage clearly and correctly. Thus it also gives feedback to the parents.

This application is definitely going to be an advantage for all the mommies who are struggling hard to distract their kids from cartoons and YouTube videos. Kids happily enjoy the way of education on this platform. Even a few badges and stars will be bagged by the kids if they perform exceptionally good.

In the nearby future, Google company is also working to add the books and a variety of new features which help kids grow their reading ability.