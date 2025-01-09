Live
Just In
Oppo Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro Launched in India; Prices Start at Rs 37,999
Oppo launches Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro in India, featuring MediaTek Dimensity 8350, AI features, and 50MP cameras. Prices start at Rs 37,999.
Oppo has officially launched its flagship Reno 13 series in India, featuring the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro models. These smartphones are the first in India to be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. Both devices offer impressive specifications, including a 50MP selfie camera, 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, underwater photography support, and a peak brightness of 1200 nits.
Oppo Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro: Price in India
The Oppo Reno 13 is available in two variants:
8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 37,999
8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 39,999
The Oppo Reno 13 Pro comes in higher RAM and storage options:
12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 49,999
12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 54,999
Both models will go on sale from January 11, 2025, with various launch offers available.
Oppo Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro: Specifications and Features
While both models share several key features, the Pro version offers some upgrades. Key specifications include:
Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 8350
Display: 120Hz 1.5K display, with up to 1200 nits peak brightness
Operating System: Android 15 with ColorOS 15
Charging: 80W SuperVOOC
Selfie Camera: 50MP with JN5 sensor and f2.0 aperture
Build: IP68, IP66, and IP69 certifications
Differences Between the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro:
The Reno 13 Pro features a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP SonyIMX890 main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera.
The Reno 13 has a dual camera setup, featuring a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide, and a 2MP monochrome sensor.
The Reno 13 Pro has a larger 6.83-inch display, while the Reno 13 offers a 6.59-inch screen.
The Reno 13 Pro is equipped with a 5,800mAh battery, while the Reno 13 has a 5,600mAh battery.
Final Thoughts
The Oppo Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro bring cutting-edge features like MediaTek's new chipset, robust battery life, and powerful cameras to the Indian market. With competitive pricing, these devices offer a premium experience in the mid-range segment.