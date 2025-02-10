Sony to Offer PS Plus Users a Five-Day Extension After PlayStation Network Outage

Sony has announced a PS Plus five-day extension for all PlayStation Plus members after a PlayStation Plus global outage disrupted the PlayStation Network (PSN) for 18 hours on Friday and Saturday. The company confirmed that services have now fully recovered and apologized for the inconvenience caused by the Sony PlayStation services down period.

In a statement posted on Sunday, Sony assured users that they would automatically receive a PS Plus subscription extension to compensate for the PlayStation Plus outage 2025. While Sony did not specify the cause of the disruption, they thanked users for their patience during the downtime.

The PlayStation Network outage update began late Friday, preventing users from signing in, playing online games, and accessing the PlayStation Store. By Saturday evening, the service was restored.

At its peak, the PlayStation Plus outage 2025 affected about 7,939 users in the US and 7,336 in the UK, according to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages. One user commented, “Sony offers compensation for PS Plus downtime with a PS Plus free extension after outage, saving gamers their Sunday after ruining their Saturday.”

The Sony PlayStation Plus compensation aims to make up for the disruption to millions of gamers worldwide. PSN is a critical service for Sony's gaming division, which has faced even larger issues in the past. In 2014, a cyberattack forced PSN offline for several days during the holiday season, and a major breach in 2011 compromised the data of 77 million users, leading to a month-long shutdown and regulatory scrutiny.

Despite the latest PS Plus membership compensation, Sony continues to monitor its services closely to prevent further disruptions.