Whirlpool Launches W Series Range of Premium Quattro - A Masterpiece of Contemporary Design

Gurgaon: Whirlpool of India presents the revolutionary W Series range of Premium 4 Door refrigerators. Designed for discerning Indians, the W series is an amalgamation of cutting-edge technology, superior design and premium aesthetics. Its large 665L storage space combined with the Quattro (4-Door) format is crafted for convenience and provides ample space for your refrigeration needs.



Built to perfection, the incredibly spacious refrigerators are equipped with adaptive intelligence technology and triple cooling technology that promise a truly extraordinary experience, ensuring optimum cooling and long-lasting freshness at all times. Delivering flexibility like never before, the refrigerators offer unique features like pull-out shelves, easy access trays and double crispers for fruits and vegetables for a seamless experience. Its 6-in-1 convertible modes, door-in-door feature with ice and water dispenser, coupled with intuitive display, unique metallic interiors and special lighting system are inspired to deliver extraordinary care, day after day with ultimate sophistication and excellence.

Whirlpool's W series is also a recipient of the globally acclaimed 'IF Design Award' for 2021, which is a testimony of its leading-edge product design that pushes boundaries of innovation with every launch.

Commenting on the launch, KG Singh, Vice President Marketing, Whirlpool of India, said, "W Series range of Quattro format refrigerators opens a new realm of possibilities with its sophisticated design, spacious interiors and advanced refrigeration technology. With an award-winning design and immaculate craftsmanship, these stylish refrigerators add a touch of elegance to the consumer's home. Powered by the state-of-the-art AI (Adaptive Intelligence) and Triple Cooling Technology, the refrigerator intuitively senses and adapts to changes in the ambient environment and usage patterns, to provide best-in-class cooling performance and long-lasting freshness. A convergence of functionality and powerful performance, W Series is a premium refrigerator for modern Indian families."

W series range is power-packed with the following features -

The advanced refrigeration technology

The ultimate refrigeration technology senses, adapts and controls for long lasting freshness, ensuring enhanced food preservation with a set of smart sensors and intuitive functionalities that create the optimal environment for food and provides long lasting freshness

- ADAPTIVE INTELLIGENCE TECHNOLOGY- It constantly detects temperature and humidity variations and quickly restores their ideal levels for optimal food preservation

• TRIPLE COOLING SYSTEM - Three independent cooling systems to create customised temperature and humidity in the three compartments (fridge, freezer and Convertible Space) to prevent odor mixing and keep food fresh for longer

• OZONIZER - An ozone emitter able to reduce odors and preventing bacteria forming inside the cavity, improving hygiene and food freshness inside the fridge

• FASTFREEZE - A smart button to accelerate the freezing process to deep freeze food quicker preserving its nutritional value.

Flexibility, like you've never experienced it before.

With the new W Series 4 Door refrigerators users can enjoy numerous features that make storing easy and seamless.

• DOOR IN DOOR - Easy access to drinks and snacks in one click without having to open the main door, thereby limiting the loss of cold air.

- WATER & ICE DISPENSER - It needs just a click to access the ice container and get more 1.5 kg of ice cubes per day or crushed ice, as preferred. The in-door ice maker is a space saver, has a compact design and allows for increased available space inside the fridge.

An inspiring flawless design from inside out

The exterior and interior of the refrigerator have been crafted with leading-edge product design. The spectacular black fiber finish gives a clean and elegant look to the refrigerators

• INTUITIVE DISPLAYS - It comes with high-definition feather touch UI that allows to interact with the fridge quickly and effortlessly

• FLAWLESS INTEGRATED HANDLES - An ergonomic design for user friendly experience

• REFINED DESIGN & INTERIORS - The elegant platina interior, exclusive dark metal appearance in the Black Fibre model, with a special lighting system that turns on gently as the door is opened making the refrigerator look more stylish

New Convertible Space: from freezer to fridge in one touch

The new W Series 4 Door refrigerators feature an exclusive Convertible Space, a totally customizable concept that allows one to create the perfect environment for every type of food from hard-frozen food to ice-cream or from fish to wine, as per the requirement.

• CHOOSE BETWEEN 6+ PRESET TEMPERATURES - from -22 °C to +10 °C there's the ideal solution for everything

Availability: W Series 4 Door refrigerators are exclusively available at https://www.whirlpoolindia.com/

Price: Starting from INR 167,600

About Whirlpool of India

Whirlpool of India Ltd, is a subsidiary of Whirlpool Corporation, committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. Headquartered in Gurugram, Whirlpool of India is one of the largest manufacturers and marketers of major home appliances in the country. The company owns three manufacturing facilities at Faridabad, Pondicherry and Pune. Each manufacturing setup is designed in ways conducive to growth and expansion while also ensuring efficiency and state-of-the-art processes. With over 100 years of global expertise, the company is present across multiple categories in India and Indian subcontinent with a wide product portfolio ranging from washing machines and refrigerators to air conditioners and kitchen appliances.

Embracing the brand philosophy of Every Day Care, Whirlpool is committed towards providing solutions that are meaningful and advanced with consumers at the heart. Its 'Make in India' initiative, year on year Great Place To Work recognition, Superbrands award are all a testament of its endeavor to fulfil its stakeholder aspirations, and contribute to the economy.