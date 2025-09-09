Apple iPhone 17 Series 2025: Meet the Thinnest iPhone & Pro Powerhouses!

Apple will hold a big event called “Awe-Dropping” on September 9 at the Steve Jobs Theater in California. You can watch it live on Apple’s website, Apple TV app, and YouTube. In India, it starts at 10:30 PM IST.

New iPhones Coming

Apple will launch four new iPhones:

iPhone 17e

iPhone 17 Air (the thinnest iPhone ever, 5.5mm thick, 6.6-inch screen)

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

All will have the new A19 chip, better cameras, longer battery life, and brighter screens.

Specifications:

iPhone 17 Air: Up to 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, weighs 146 grams

Pro models: 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, advanced cameras and display

Expected prices in India:

iPhone 17e – ₹64,990

iPhone 17 Air – ₹99,999

iPhone 17 Pro – ₹1,34,999

iPhone 17 Pro Max – ₹1,64,990

Other Possible New Products

Apple Watch Series 11 with new health features and faster chip

Apple Watch Ultra 3 with rugged design and better sensors

AirPods Pro 3 with improved sound, noise cancellation, and possibly health tracking