Apple iPhone 17 Series 2025: Meet the Thinnest iPhone & Pro Powerhouses!
Get ready for Apple’s “Awe-Dropping” event on Sept 9, 2025! Explore the ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air, powerful Pro models with A19 chip, and new Apple Watch Series 11. All the latest specs, features, and India prices revealed!
Apple will hold a big event called “Awe-Dropping” on September 9 at the Steve Jobs Theater in California. You can watch it live on Apple’s website, Apple TV app, and YouTube. In India, it starts at 10:30 PM IST.
New iPhones Coming
Apple will launch four new iPhones:
iPhone 17e
iPhone 17 Air (the thinnest iPhone ever, 5.5mm thick, 6.6-inch screen)
iPhone 17 Pro
iPhone 17 Pro Max
All will have the new A19 chip, better cameras, longer battery life, and brighter screens.
Specifications:
iPhone 17 Air: Up to 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, weighs 146 grams
Pro models: 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, advanced cameras and display
Expected prices in India:
iPhone 17e – ₹64,990
iPhone 17 Air – ₹99,999
iPhone 17 Pro – ₹1,34,999
iPhone 17 Pro Max – ₹1,64,990
Other Possible New Products
Apple Watch Series 11 with new health features and faster chip
Apple Watch Ultra 3 with rugged design and better sensors
AirPods Pro 3 with improved sound, noise cancellation, and possibly health tracking