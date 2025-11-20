Apple Reveals 2025 Finalists for Top Apps and Games Recognition

Reflecting a range of developers who are improving the way people live every day, making the everyday easier, and reimagining the boundaries of great design and user experience, Apple will announce winners in the coming weeks from this highly curated group of creators from around the world.

Carson Oliver, Apple’s head of App Store Worldwide, said: “The Apple App Store Awards 2025 finalists reflect our diverse and incredibly talented developer community from around the world. This year’s selection of Apple awards technology apps is helping people express their creativity, be more productive, and find new ways to relax and play.”

Finalists for best iOS apps 2025 of the Year are tools that will make people’s day-to-day lives a little easier. BandLab makes it easier to record, mix, and collaborate with friends in the most approachable music-making app available. LADDER helps people get the most out of their workouts with intuitive strength-training plans that take the guesswork out of designing workouts. Tiimo is a powerhouse of organizational features to help people stay on top of all their to-dos with more peace and clarity.

App Store finalists 2025 of the Year bring light-hearted, fun and imaginative gameplay. Capybara Go! is an idle adventure starring the internet’s favorite furry giant. Pokémon TCG Pocket brings the classic card- collecting game to mobile in a new and instigative way. Thronefall mixes easy- to- learn controls with unexpectedly in- depth and strategic combat.

Innovative apps 2025 of the Year finalists feature some of the most inspiring creativity and productivity apps. Detail reimagines the content creation workflow, with more flexibility and control for creators of all kinds. Graintouch gives digital artists a fresh set of printmaking-inspired tools.

iPad Game of the Year finalists also feature solid gests with DREDGE, which has been praised for its atmospheric story and caloric-smooth controls; perpetuity Nikki, which whisks players down on an adventure into Miraland; and Prince of Persia Lost Crown, which offers an absorbing and polished adventure.