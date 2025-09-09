Live
- Unbeaten Indian hockey team gears up for Super4s challenge at Women’s Asia Cup
- PM Modi announces financial assistance of Rs 1,500 crore for disaster-hit Himachal
- Is Your Khichdi Too Mushy? Common Mistakes to Avoid for Perfect Texture
- iPhone 17 Colors: Every Rumored Shade for All Models
- Signal Introduces Free and Paid Chat Backups with Strong Privacy Safeguards
- iPhone 17 Leak: Apple’s First Crossbody Strap Could Match New Orange Pro Model
- iPhone 17 Singapore Price: Expected Cost, Pre-Order & Release Date
- Nitish Kumar fulfils promise, increases honorarium of Anganwadi workers ahead of Bihar elections
- Figures favour INDIA Bloc VP candidate, claims Shiv Sena-UBT as election underway
- Apple to unveil next-gen iPhones with new chips, thinner Air model
Apple to Revolutionize AirPods with Pro 3 Launch and Gesture-Control Model in 2026
Apple’s AirPods Pro 3 set to debut soon with new features like heart rate monitoring. A high-end model with infrared gesture controls is expected in 2026, promising a new way to interact with audio devices.
Apple is expected to release the AirPods Pro 3 very soon. They might be announced this week at Apple’s special event.
A well-known expert, Ming-Chi Kuo, said Apple will also make a new, better AirPods Pro in 2026. This is unusual because Apple usually waits about three years to change AirPods a lot. The AirPods Pro 2 came out in 2022, and got small updates in 2023.
The 2026 AirPods Pro will have a new feature: a tiny infrared camera. This camera will help users control the AirPods with hand gestures and could work well with Apple’s new Vision Pro headset.
Another source called Instant Digital agrees with this news. They say the 2026 model will be a more expensive, high-end version of the AirPods Pro 3. So, Apple will sell two kinds of AirPods Pro at the same time.
The high-end AirPods might not have pressure sensors. Instead, they will use gesture controls with the new camera. This model will likely cost more than the current $249 AirPods Pro.
According to MacRumors, the AirPods Pro 3 will be shown at Apple’s iPhone 17 event on September 9. The new AirPods will probably have heart rate tracking, a smaller charging case, better sound, and improved noise canceling.