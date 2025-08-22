Discover Pixel 10: Built for Speed, Intelligence, and Everyday Life

We’re agitated to introduce Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL. With the slice- edge Google Tensor G5 chip and our newest Gemini Nano model at their core, these phones review what it means to be important, intuitive, and uniquely particular.

Google Pixel 10 phones showcase a cleaner, more ultramodern design, evolving the hand camera bar and supporting Pixelsnap, Qi2 wireless charging, and new glamorous add-ons. It’s also the most sustainable Pixel yet, with the most recycled material we’ve used in a Pixel 10 review.

On the software side, this is the first generation to Pixel 10 features Material 3 Expressive — our new UI which offers more personalization, fun animations, and smooth interactions. That, combined with seven years of Pixel Drops, OS, and security updates means your phone will stay fresh, secure, and reliable for years to come.

The Pixel 10 lineup debuts the important Tensor G5, created in cooperation with Google DeepMind. It represents Google’s biggest step forward in speed and AI since the original Tensor. Pixel 10 specs unlock a host of on-device AI experiences with Gemini Nano, which means even more intelligent and context-aware tools you can use, without sacrificing speed or security.

Magic Cue is a great example of a new tool that works across your favorite apps, including Google Messages and Phone. It proactively surfaces the information you need, at the moment you need it — like those cat photos the second your mom asks for them.

The Google Pixel 10 India cameras are industry leading, and with the 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL go beyond. A big feature is Pro Res Zoom, which has been super useful in our testing, delivering jaw-dropping clarity and detail at up to 100x zoom.