Google Pixel 10 ‘Pixelsnap’ Cases Leak, Show Qi2 Wireless Charging Compatibility

Leak shows Google Pixel 10 Pixelsnap cases with Qi2 wireless charging support — New colours and tech to come before August 20 launch
New Google Pixel 10 leak from today, displayed leaked images that show off the brand’s new Pixelsnap cases with a magnetic ring, strongly indicating native Qi2 wireless charging Pixel. Reported by Deccan Chronicle, the leak, originally spotted by Dutch site NieuweMobiel, displays the future Pixel 10 accessories with that new feature.
The shared images show that the new Google Pixel 10 cases will be available in blue (Indigo), black (Obsidian), neon green (Limoncello), and light blue (Frost) in case of the regular Pixel 10, while Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL models are shown in grey (Moonstone), green (Jade), and white (Porcelain).
Pixel 10 series with magnetised back? Latest Google Pixel 10 leak supports it as the accessory is indicative of Qi2 native support
This follows an earlier Google Pixel 10 leak which suggested that the new smartphones could come with native Qi2 wireless charging support, which would see the smartphone come with magnets inside the phone.
Cases that would work with the Pixel 10’s magnets would give a snug fit and stable alignment with the charger or other Qi2 accessories that have magnets for support.
“Pixelsnap” ecosystem could include a host of new Qi2 (with magnets) accessories to work with, like chargers, charger stands, ring stands that would easily snap onto the back of the Pixel 10
We are just two weeks away from the official 20 August launch. With every passing day, we get closer to finding out the Pixel 10’s official specifications and how it stacks up against the competition. Google Pixel 10 to be out in August 2024 This Google Pixel 10 leak might be suggesting that the Pixel 10 series is going to come with native Qi2 wireless charging support.
Per the images from NieuweMobiel, the new Pixel 10 case could be offered in Blue, Neon Green, Black, and Grey. While Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL could be in Grey, Green and Cream.