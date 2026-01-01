Assam witnessed unprecedented development in last 5 years, says CM Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said the state has witnessed unprecedented progress in infrastructure development over the last five years and announced a host of upcoming projects aimed at strengthening connectivity, healthcare facilities and urban infrastructure.

Briefing the media, CM Sarma said that four new bridges over the Brahmaputra River are presently under various stages of construction. He added that the much-awaited bridge connecting Guwahati with North Guwahati is expected to be opened to the public in February, significantly easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity across the river.

Highlighting major central projects, the Chief Minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone of the Kaziranga elevated corridor on January 17 or 18. The project, stretching around 32 km and covering nearly 34 km, will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 6,957 crore and is expected to play a crucial role in easing traffic flow while ensuring the protection of wildlife in and around the Kaziranga National Park.

CM Sarma also announced that the Centre has accorded approval to the ambitious Rs 22,000-crore twin-tube underwater tunnel project connecting Gohpur and Numaligarh.

The tunnel will function as a combined road-and-rail corridor and is expected to emerge as a landmark engineering project in the Northeast, substantially reducing travel time across the Brahmaputra.

In another major boost to rail connectivity, the Chief Minister said the Prime Minister is likely to lay the foundation stone of the proposed Gelephu railway line project in February, further strengthening regional and cross-border connectivity.

Focusing on urban development, CM Sarma said plans are underway for the construction of an elevated corridor near the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati.

He also announced the development of an Aerocity project spread over 60 acres in the airport vicinity to promote commercial and aviation-linked activities.

On the healthcare front, the Chief Minister said a memorandum of understanding has been signed with the Asian Development Bank for the construction of a new state-of-the-art hospital at Guwahati Medical College and Hospital.

The Rs 2,200-crore project will involve the demolition of the existing structure and the creation of a modern medical facility.

Additionally, the CM said the state government is set to inaugurate the 120 MW Kopili hydroelectric project soon, marking a significant step in strengthening Assam’s power infrastructure. “These initiatives reflect the scale and seriousness of the work carried out over the past five years and our commitment to transforming Assam’s infrastructure landscape,” the Chief Minister said.