Is Your iPhone Crashing Frequently???

Looking at the title, many of them look at their iPhone, isn't it??? But there is no need to worry!!! The crash down problem is only faced by a few users.

This is happening for all the users who have updated their mobile with iOS 13.4.1 release. According to the Verge, this crash flaw is mostly seen in users enabling Sindhi language. The several characters from this language are becoming the cause of mobile getting stuck or getting crashed.

This bug is also seen affecting the notifications bar in iPhones, so it is better to turn off or disable the 'Notifications' tab in your smartphones.

Well, Apple company is already working on this bug and will soon release the iOS update regarding this issue. There is nothing serious… You can chill out with your mobile in this lock down period!!!