Talking about OxygenOS 16 update, OnePlus stated, “The latest major Android release means a lot more than new features. OxygenOS 16 gives the new skin a faster, smarter and more dynamic makeover – the perfect dynamic background for life’s moments, yours. We’re continuing our work to redefine mobile-first visual consistency, further improve personalization, and build the best fluid experience through powerful AI-powered OnePlus features.”

Fluid Animations: OxygenOS 16 flaunts buttery- smooth animations everywhere. OnePlus has developed a new “Parallel Processing 2.0” engine to help animation in the system feel “instant.” Animations on the new OnePlus update India have started before the previous task is completed to offer an ultra-smooth flow to everything.

Resizable Icons: OxygenOS 16 will allow you to choose icon and app folder sizes, which will offer you more control over your home screen and its overall layout. smartphone software update will let you resize app icons and app folders according to your preferences.

Lock Screen Widgets, Wallpapers, and Themes: The new Flux Theme 2.0 on the OxygenOS 16 brings you video wallpapers, wallpaper transitions, and Motion Photos on the lock screen for a more visually arresting experience. A new full- screen AOD( Always- On Display) option will also keep your wallpaper visible along with your vital information when your screen is out.

Fluid pall OxygenOS 16 on the OnePlus 13 and 13s will have Fluid Cloud, which will deliver app updates, real- time cautions, and further straight to your cinch screen. “Live newsfeeds from food delivery apps, live game scores, and interactive visuals for Spotify playback details make unlocking your phone less frequent and more exciting,” OnePlus said.