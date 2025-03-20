Pixel 9a Launched: Specs, Price, and Availability in India

Google’s Pixel A series has arrived earlier than usual this year. Historically launched around or before the Google I/O event in May, the Pixel 9a has been introduced ahead of schedule in March. Following the early debut of the Pixel 9 series, Google has now officially launched the Pixel 9a, featuring an in-house Tensor G4 chipset and a price tag of Rs 49,999.

The Pixel 9a brings a refined design that moves away from the signature camera bar seen in previous models. The smartphone is more resilient, boasting an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. Google has also enhanced the display, equipping the device with a 6.3-inch Actua pOLED panel that supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2700 nits, making it significantly brighter than its predecessor.

Powering the Pixel 9a is Google’s Tensor G4 chipset, paired with the Titan M2 security chip. The smartphone integrates multiple AI-powered tools, including Gemini AI, Circle to Search, Magic Eraser, and Audio Magic Erase. This suite of AI features aims to enhance the overall user experience, making the device a strong contender in the mid-range smartphone segment.

The Pixel 9a features a dual-camera system, consisting of a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultrawide lens. On the front, users will find a 13MP selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by a 5100mAh battery, supporting 33W wired charging for faster recharges.

Out of the box, the Pixel 9a runs on Android 15, with Google promising 7 years of OS updates and Pixel Drops. This ensures long-term support and continuous software enhancements for users.

The Pixel 9a is available in four colors: Peony, Iris, Porcelain, and Obsidian. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 49,999, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs 56,999. Google is offering Rs 3,000 cashback and a 24-month no-cost EMI option with select banking partners. The smartphone will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting April 2025.