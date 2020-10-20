The Apple iPhone 12 may not support 5G Networks

Apple's latest Phone, iPhone 12 may not support 5G networks, if you use the device in dual SIM mode, as per an internal Apple training document disclosing the issue that started getting circulated on Reddit over the weekend.

Dual SIM mode is a feature announced on the iPhone line with the iPhone XS. It's more useful for people who travel a lot or stays abroad (or people who maintain work and personal lines on the same device) by permitting both a physical Nano-SIM line and data-only facility from another carrier using an eSIM at the same time.

But that superficially interferes with the iPhone 12's capacity to run on 5G networks, at least for now. Here's the phrasing from the Apple document:

"Does 5G work with Dual SIM?"

When using two lines in Dual SIM mode, 5G data isn't sustained on either line and will fall back to 4G LTE. If customers are using the only eSIM and are on a 5G supported carrier and the service plan, they do need to access 5G.

Reportedly Apple is planning an update to fix the issue later this year, as per MacRumors, which mentions an internal Verizon slide describing the company's 5G support for the iPhone. Currently, you can access 5G networks on the iPhone 12 with either a Nano-SIM line or an eSIM, so long as you use only a single line at one time, that means any eSIM users need to remove the physical card from their iPhone 12 mobile to access 5G speeds.

Apple did not comment or respond to a request on its plans to fix 5G compatibility when using an iPhone 12 in dual SIM mode.