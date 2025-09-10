Watch the New iPhone Air Official Video – Thin, Light & Powerful

Apple has unveiled the iPhone Air, a phone that’s super thin, incredibly light, and shockingly strong. Check out the official video from Apple’s YouTube channel to see the phone in action.

Powered by the A19 Pro chip, built for Apple Intelligence, the iPhone Air also features an 18MP Center Stage front camera and an advanced 48MP Fusion camera system.

Capture stunning photos and videos with Dual Capture, Action mode, next-generation portraits, and more—all with all-day battery life.

Whether you’re snapping photos, multitasking, or enjoying the sleek design, the iPhone Air is built to impress.