Live
- Morning Yoga Flow to Energise Beginners
- Watch the New iPhone Air Official Video – Thin, Light & Powerful
- Hyderabad: Food Safety Task Force Inspects 10 Absolute Barbeque Outlets in Hyderabad
- iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: Apple’s Most Powerful iPhones Yet with Big Camera, Display, and Battery Upgrades
- Samrat Rana misses final on inner 10s as Divya in contention for Women’s 25m Pistol final
- Urban Company IPO Fully Subscribed on Day 1 – September 2025 Updates
- Anil Kumar Singhal Takes Charge as New Executive Officer of TTD
- Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025- JUST CORSECA Offers up to 50% Off on Premium Audio Gadgets
- Striking the right balance: Rizwi on competition policy in the digital era
- Karan Aujla Brings Bhangra to Jimmy Fallon’s 'Tonight Show'
Watch the New iPhone Air Official Video – Thin, Light & Powerful
Highlights
Watch Apple’s official iPhone Air video on YouTube. Discover the A19 Pro chip, 48MP camera system, Dual Capture, Action mode, and all-day battery life.
Apple has unveiled the iPhone Air, a phone that’s super thin, incredibly light, and shockingly strong. Check out the official video from Apple’s YouTube channel to see the phone in action.
Powered by the A19 Pro chip, built for Apple Intelligence, the iPhone Air also features an 18MP Center Stage front camera and an advanced 48MP Fusion camera system.
Capture stunning photos and videos with Dual Capture, Action mode, next-generation portraits, and more—all with all-day battery life.
Whether you’re snapping photos, multitasking, or enjoying the sleek design, the iPhone Air is built to impress.
Next Story