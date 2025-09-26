Xiaomi 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max Features, Specs, and Release Date Explained

Live
Discover the key features of Xiaomi 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max, including their unique second screen, powerful performance, advanced cameras, and long-lasting battery. Learn about specs, design, and availability.
Xiaomi has released two new phones called Xiaomi 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max. They have a small second screen on the back, which is different from most phones.
This back screen shows the time, notifications, and fun animations. You can also pin important things like QR codes there. It helps take better selfies by using the main camera. With a special game case, you can even play small games on the back screen.
The phones are very fast and have a big battery that lasts about two days. The cameras are very good, with three 50-megapixel lenses. The Pro Max has a zoom lens for close photos.
Other features include the latest Wi-Fi, easy connection with other devices, and a smart assistant that helps you with updates and suggestions.
These phones are powerful and have a cool back screen, but some features only work in China. There is no news about when they will be available worldwide.