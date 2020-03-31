2 Amazing Gadgets Which Awestruck You With Their Smartness

The tech advancements in this 21st century are just making all the people to go gaga over them. From robots to minute things, every tech update willhaveits own importance.

Now, we Hans India have come up with two new tech advancements which will definitely awestruck you for sure!!!

Sprocket Plus

Have you heard this name??? No… Because this new invention is just amazing! This is a pocket-sized printer which is manufactured by HP company.





This printer can be connected to your phone with Bluetooth and the images from your phone can be printed within seconds. One can even add extra emojis, stickers, filters and borders to the pics to make them more colourful.



D-Link DSP-W 215 Smart Plug

Well, we will discuss a few instances before getting into details about this app…

What if you leave the geyser on and forget until you return home from the office?

What if you leave the tube light on before you leave the house and you are on a trip???

And

What if your over is switched on and you forgot about it???

All your electronic things will make you worried and sometimes they can lead to short circuit as well…





But from now on there will be no such things happening with this smart plug named as 'D-Link DSP-W 215 Smart Plug'. This plug will work in a smart way being connected to your phone always. So, you can switch on or off it anytime and anywhere. You just need to download the app and then start using it to off or on devices automatically as well. You can even know how much electricity is being used through this smart device.

