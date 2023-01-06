200 million Twitter users' email addresses exposed online

The email addresses and other important data of more than 200 million Twitter users may have been exposed to hackers. According to a security researcher, hackers have sold the email IDs of 200 million Twitter users on an online hacking forum. The researcher has claimed that hacking will lead to a lot of hacking, targeted phishing and doxxing. Twitter has yet to react to the report.

Security researcher Alon Gal, who works for an Israeli cybersecurity firm, monitoring firm Hudson Rock, posted about the leak on Linkedin, saying the Twitter hack is one of the major leaks he has seen."The database contains 235,000,000 unique records of Twitter users and their email addresses and will, unfortunately, lead to a lot of hacking, targeted phishing, and doxxing. This is one of the most significant leaks I've seen," wrote Gal.

Gal first posted about the Twitter hack on December 24. A week ago, Gal shared on Linkedin a credible threat actor claiming to have the data of 400,000,000 Twitter users and trying to sell it. "The database is private according to them, and contains devastating amounts of information including emails and phone numbers to high profile users," he shared on Linkedin.

Gal further mentioned that the hacker provided a valid sample of 1000 notable accounts and included the private information of AOC, Brian Krebs, Vitalik Buterin, Kevin O'Leary, Donald Trump JR and many more. In early 2022 due to an exploit on Twitter and in his post, they spoke directly to Elon Musk, asking him to buy the data to avoid GDPR lawsuits.

How to check if your email ID has been compromised

– Go to the website https://haveibeenpwned.com/

– Then, type your email address or phone number that you have used to log in to Twitter.

– The website will show you if your email address has been compromised.