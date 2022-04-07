5 Companies using Technology for leveraging Education

Edtech stands for education technology, which is technology dedicated to developing and implementing solutions in the classroom to make learning more engaging and personalized. EdTech aims to improve student results, boost their learning capacities, and relieve educators of their instructional responsibilities.



Khabri

India's fastest growing vernacular audio platform targeted the next billion internet users. By converting non-learning time into learning time via audio, we are fundamentally looking at upgrading the very operating system of the masses. On Khabri, you can learn from India's greatest teachers and develop your abilities. It also offers creators an opportunity to create content and get discovered. Given the ease of content creation in audio, Khabri is a big hit amongst audiences from tier II & III cities of India. It offers an exclusive array of creators who range from popular YouTubers to eminent educators. The app is free of cost and offers users the option to download the content and consume it offline, as well. Recently, during the pandemic, Khabri witnessed an unprecedented growth of 6x and 4x in terms of users & creators respectively.

https://khabri.app/

BYJU's

Byju's is the top EdTech firm that offers tailored learning programmes. Their goal is to make learning more enjoyable for students through their interactions and 3D learning sessions. You may study from India's best teachers and improve your skills on Byju's. They gained an advantage by reinventing their curriculum to suit pupils studying from home and making their app user-friendly. They've launched Byju's Early, a preschool programme in conjunction with Disney, as well as special JEE and NEET preparation materials in collaboration with Aakash Institute. They also offer IAS preparation programmes.

https://byjus.com/

3. Upgrad

Upgrad is India's largest online platform, assisting thousands of students in achieving their educational and professional goals. Upgrad assists students in obtaining online degrees from some of the world's most prestigious colleges.

https://www.upgrad.com/

4. Vedantu

Vedantu is an educational technology platform where teachers give students online tutoring. It is an online learning system that uses interactive live sessions, doubt clearing sessions, and a tailored teaching pattern to help students understand subjects properly.

https://www.vedantu.com/

5. Unacademy

Unacademy is India's largest learning EdTech firm, assisting students in preparing for important entrance exams such as UPSC, IIT JEE, NEET-UG, Bank exams, GATE, and ESE.

https://unacademy.com/