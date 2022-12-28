5Elements Launches its Premium Sports Designed Smartwatch G-Wear in India

5Elements, an innovative Indian brand focused on delivering smart gadgets, is gearing up to launch a new smartwatch under its premium G-WEAR+, rugged, sporty designed range. In this price range, the wearable is the first smartwatch in India to support Google and IoS. It is also tipped to feature a 1.32'' high-resolution TrueView IPS display with 360*360 Pixel Density. , an innovative Indian brand focused on delivering smart gadgets, is gearing up to launch a new smartwatch under its premium G-WEAR+, rugged, sporty designed range. In this price range, the wearable is the first smartwatch in India to support Google and IoS. It is also tipped to feature a 1.32'' high-resolution TrueView IPS display with 360*360 Pixel Density.

Smartwatch can be purchased at ₹3999. It is equipped with a 380mAh long-lasting battery with up to 10 days of usage time, even with 24*7 Heart Rate Monitoring. The smartwatch is more customer-friendly for Indians by having access to both Hindi and English. It has a 750nits peak brightness with a high refresh rate display (showing motion on the watch). The new G-WEAR+ Smartwatch can also be used to track sleep monitors, pedometers, Menstrual cycle and other standard features like an Alarm clock, weather, and social media notification. It has 3 colour variants– Black, Silver and Blue. It has the most efficient Realtek 8762DT processor in the segment. 5Elements G-WEAR+can be purchased at ₹3999. It is equipped with a 380mAh long-lasting battery with up to 10 days of usage time, even with 24*7 Heart Rate Monitoring. The smartwatch is more customer-friendly for Indians by having access to both Hindi and English. It has a 750nits peak brightness with a high refresh rate display (showing motion on the watch). The new G-WEAR+ Smartwatch can also be used to track sleep monitors, pedometers, Menstrual cycle and other standard features like an Alarm clock, weather, and social media notification. It has 3 colour variants– Black, Silver and Blue. It has the most efficient Realtek 8762DT processor in the segment.

Commenting on the launch Devansh Shah, Co-Founder 5Elements, said, "We are excited to introduce a G-WEAR+ smartwatch with which consumers can have a True Phone Free Experience with accessibility to summon Google Assist or Siri from their wrist and command any actions. We at 5Elements, strive to deliver uniquely customised gadgets to satisfy our customer's needs. We want to modernize smartwatches by unleashing the boundless potential of technology."

5Elements G-Wear+ Unique features:

 Built-in Games

 VC31 Super Accurate Dynamic Sensor

 750 Nit Peak Brightness

 High refresh rate

 Loudest and most clear BT Calls

 Hindi Language Support

 24*7 Heart rate Monitoring

This new product comes with a warranty of 12 months and is readily available on the company's website, www.5Elements.website.