5G service comes to 50 Indian cities and towns – Find full list

Reliance Jio and Airtel are rolling out their 5G connectivity in India at a fast pace. From the launch of 5G services on October 1st, telecom operators have extended their 5G coverage in 50 Indian cities (until December 7th) and reach more towns almost daily.



In a recent parliamentary question, Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reported that 5G services had been launched in 50 Indian cities within two months. "Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) have started providing 5G services in the country from 01.10.2022 onwards, and as of 26.11.2022, 5G services have started in 50 towns," he said while answering a question about the rollout of 5G in Parliament.

Reporting on 5G fees, Ashwini further responded that telecom operators offer 5G connectivity on 5G devices at no additional cost. Furthermore, the further deployment of fifth-generation connectivity would depend on technology and market consideration by telecommunications companies.

Cities withAirtel 5G

Delhi

Hyderabad

Bengaluru

Siliguri

Mumbai

Nagpur

Varanasi

Gurugram

Chennai

Patna

Panipat

Guwahati

Airtel 5G Plus is available at various airports, like Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport, Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport in Varanasi, Lohegaon airport in Pune, Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur, Jayprakash Narayan Airport in Patna.

Cities with Jio 5G

Delhi NCR

Mumbai

Varanasi

Kolkata

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Chennai

Nathdwara

Pune

Gurugram

Noida

Ghaziabad

Faridabad

And in all 33-district headquarters of Gujarat.