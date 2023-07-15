AI Appreciation Day: Insights from Industry Titans on the Power of AI

AI has become a powerful tool that has the potential to shape various aspects of our lives. It’s essential to acknowledge the myriad of benefits that AI brings to our world. From enhancing efficiency & automation to fueling breakthrough innovations & delivering personalized experiences, AI is transforming industries & revolutionizing how we live & work. With the ongoing efforts taken by industry veterans like Google, IBM, and Microsoft, we can expect even greater advancements, unlocking new possibilities & shaping a brighter future powered by AI.



On AI Appreciation Day, below are the expert opinions on the importance of trust in AI and the steps needed to establish it. In this story, we present their insightful perspectives and strategies for fostering trust in the age of AI.

AI to reshape & revolutionize lives - Sangeet Kumar, CEO & Co-Founder, Addverb “AI continues to shape and revolutionize our lives in unimaginable ways, spanning various industries such as healthcare, transportation, finance, and entertainment. As we celebrate the remarkable advancements in artificial intelligence, we recognize its transformative impact on supply chain and warehouse automation. At Addverb, we have implemented AI through our robots and automation system to transform traditional warehouses into autonomous distribution centres by optimising different aspects like storage, picking, sorting, and shipping of goods. Convergence of AI and human expertise creates a powerful synergy, resulting in lower operational costs, higher productivity & accuracy and also enhancing worker safety.”

Ensuring AI Security and Protection - Ritesh Chopra, Director Sales and Field Marketing, India & SAARC Countries, Norton “AI can be both a method for carrying out cyberattacks and a way to protect against them. With the expansion of tools such as ChatGPT, attackers can more easily generate human-like text to carry out their social engineering attacks, which rely on tricking someone into giving up confidential information. By playing on people’s emotions and natural tendency to trust, social engineers are able to manipulate people into divulging sensitive information like passwords and bank account details. With ever-growing frequency and sophistication of attacks, it grows harder for people to distinguish between legitimate and malicious communications. At Norton, we are innovating to help protect people from these ever-evolving threats, both through our products and services as well as by educating people about scams.”

Transformative Impact of AI in Talent Acquisition - Lokesh Nigam, Co-founder and Director, Kognoz “Artificial intelligence is an expansive field with profound implications, especially in human resource management. HR departments increasingly rely on AI to inform decisions related to hiring, employee development, and retention. On this AI Appreciation Day, Kognoz celebrates the transformative impact of AI in talent acquisition. By harnessing cutting-edge conversational intelligence, we have revolutionized traditional hiring methods. Our platform empowers client companies, delivering unmatched efficiency, cost savings, and competitive advantage. With advanced AI capabilities, we provide a leading-edge solution that optimizes the hiring process and outperforms competitors. Let's honour the incredible potential of AI to revolutionize talent acquisition and unlock boundless opportunities for organizations worldwide.”

Building trust in AI is a collective effort involving industry leaders, researchers, policymakers, and individuals. By prioritizing security, ethical practices, user empowerment, collaborative standards, and education, we can establish a foundation of trust in AI. As we celebrate AI Appreciation Day, let us embrace these expert insights and work towards a future where AI technologies serve as trustworthy and reliable companions in our daily lives.

Karun Tadepalli, CEO & Co-Founder, byteXL There has been a huge watershed moment for Artificial Intelligence after ChatGPT was unveiled. AI has applications in many engineering fields, including automation of tasks, which massively boosts productivity and propels the economy forward. Considering how it will replace traditional IT jobs, students with AI specialization will certainly have a competitive advantage in the coming years. Since Artificial Intelligence is still a nascent field - it has a lot of scope for study, research breakthroughs, and coming up with new algorithms. Now is the right time for educators to skill students on AI fundamentals so that they can seize it at the right time and build upon their skill sets as the research advances.

Jayesh Jose, CTO & Co-founder, FreshToHome AI has vastly transformed the e-commerce industry, revolutionizing various aspects of online shopping and enhancing the overall customer experience. It has enabled brands to personalize shopping experiences, optimize search capabilities, bridge gaps in customer support, and make inventory management and supply chain robust. We at FreshToHome, are leveraging AI to reduce wastage, optimize supply chain management and predict demand to strategize our procurement processes. Every stage of our growth has been actively or passively led by AI-driven solutions.

On AI Appreciation Day, we celebrate the remarkable offerings of AI that are driving growth across industries. With an insatiable curiosity and data processing prowess, AI fuels scientific breakthroughs, streamlines processes, and unlocks human potential. AI is set to grow further, and we are eagerly looking forward to seeing the transformation it brings in the future for all industries.





Manav Subodh- Managing Director, 1M1B (One Million for One Billion) - An organization creating India’s largest Future Tech- Ready Workforce

“There are 2 ways in which I think generative AI is going to empower us to strengthen our future economy. In the space of education and skilling, I think AI is going to be revolutionary in its ability to provide a robust system of support for teachers and youths. Especially when it comes to balancing administrative duties such as attendance, assessments, corrections, and making creative assignments. This will allow them to focus more on how to make learning a more exciting and fun process. The other segment in which AI will facilitate an ease of work is small businesses and entrepreneurs. Where previously they were unable to hire big-time agencies to expand their operations, they can now get a surprising amount done by leveraging generative AI. Be it creating a branding strategy, making creative posters, doing copywriting or even creating a preliminary budget - AI can provide all kinds of support to a variety of small businesses and help take India's economy to another level.”





Mukesh Kumar Bansal- CTO of TelioEV- EV Charging Management Solutions provider company

“On AI Appreciation Day, we recognize the extraordinary influence of artificial intelligence (AI) on many commercial entities, including the Electric Vehicle (EV) business. AI acts as a catalyst, simplifying operations, increasing efficiency, and stimulating development. AI liberates employees by automating monotonous jobs, allowing them to focus on sophisticated and imaginative endeavours. AI reduces errors through its accuracy in data processing and decision-making, resulting in increased production and customer satisfaction. Businesses must incorporate AI into their workflows, embracing AI-driven solutions that allow smooth operations and improve decision-making processes.



As with other businesses, AI is also helping the EV industry in many ways. AI improves EV performance by automating operations and enhancing battery management systems via enhanced data processing, maximizing efficiency and battery longevity. This promotes EV growth by providing consumers with increased dependability and driving range. Furthermore, AI enables manufacturers to customize EVs based on data insights, matching with market expectations and consumer satisfaction, resulting in additional market development.”







Ilesh Ghevariya - Founder and CEO - French Crown- Fast Fashion D2C Brand

"As the Founder of a D2C fast fashion brand in the lifestyle industry, I genuinely appreciate how AI is revolutionizing our work. It has become an invaluable tool, easing various aspects of our business and driving growth. AI has greatly benefited us, particularly in demand forecasting and inventory management. By analyzing historical data and market insights, it accurately predicts customer demand and optimizes inventory levels, leading to improved customer satisfaction and increased sales. Furthermore, AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants handle queries, recommend products, and process transactions, freeing up human resources for more complex tasks. Moreover, AI-driven data analytics have empowered us with valuable insights into customer preferences, market trends, and competitor analysis. This informs our decisions on product development, marketing strategies, and pricing, resulting in more targeted and effective campaigns. Overall, I deeply appreciate AI and its transformative impact, and I am excited about the endless possibilities it holds for the future of our business and the industry."









