Airbnb is changing the way hosts can handle checkout instructions, with new rules aimed at stopping guests from being burdened with routine cleaning work. The updated policy will apply to bookings made on or after November 20 and will restrict hosts from requiring guests to complete tasks normally handled by professional cleaners.

Under the rules guests cannot be forced to strip beds, wash and put away dishes or take rubbish off the property as a condition of checkout. Airbnb has also made it clear that hosts cannot get around these restrictions by hiding cleaning instructions, in hosts listings or handing guests printed checkout lists. I feel that these rules protect guests from chores.

The move has received a mixed response. While many travellers have welcomed the decision, particularly those who have complained about paying cleaning fees while still being given lengthy checkout chores, some hosts believe the restrictions could make it more difficult to protect their properties.

What Airbnb’s new policy means

According to a WIRED report, Airbnb informed hosts about the changes through an email this week. The company said reasonable requests will still be permitted. For example, guests can be asked to place dirty dishes in the washbasin.

Other requests may also be allowed depending on local circumstances. These could include asking guests to put rubbish into bear-proof containers or conserve water in areas facing drought-related restrictions.

However, hosts will no longer be permitted to make cleaning-related tasks a mandatory part of checkout. Airbnb is also preventing hosts from placing such instructions in the “Requests” section of listings.

One example shared in a Facebook group for hosts showed a user being unable to save instructions asking guests to wash dishes, move dirty towels to a laundry room and take rubbish to a dumpster. The platform reportedly displayed the message: "Guests shouldn't be asked to do this task."

Hosts push back against Airbnb

The changes have frustrated some property owners, who argue that hosts need greater control over how guests leave their homes.

“As hosts, we have a responsibility to protect our investments, our homes, and, in many cases, our personal living spaces. The problem is that Airbnb increasingly expects hosts to accept the risks while limiting our ability to protect ourselves,” one person wrote in Airbnb’s official host forum.

Another host on Reddit compared Airbnb’s approach to an abusive relationship, while others discussed removing certain items from rental kitchens or reconsidering hosting altogether. Some have even suggested increasing prices or temporarily taking properties off the platform.

A third host wrote on Facebook, “Even if we all unlist our properties for just a day or two, we can send a powerful message. Airbnb built its empire on OUR properties. It’s time we reminded them who actually holds the power.”

Separate contracts also face restrictions

Airbnb’s changes extend beyond cleaning duties. From November 20, hosts will also be prohibited from requiring guests to sign separate contracts, except in certain circumstances.

Exceptions include local legal requirements, longer stays and optional amenities such as golf cart rentals. Any applicable requirements must be disclosed in the appropriate section of the listing.

Hosts who violate Airbnb’s rules could receive warnings, have their listings removed or, in serious cases, be banned from the platform.

What happens to cleaning fees?

The policy was created after many guests complained. Guests say they are charged cleaning fees but still have to do checkout chores.

Airbnb says cleaning fees are meant to pay for cleaning work. That includes doing laundry and vacuuming. Hosts can’t charge extra just because guests didn’t do a cleaning task. If the place is not clean, guests might leave bad reviews.

Airbnbs AirCover program offers protection against some types of damage caused by guests. It can pay up to three million dollars for claims. It can also pay for cleaning costs related to problems, like smoke smells and pet accidents.

The new rules clearly separate guest requests from professional cleaning responsibilities. This clarity could make checkout easier, for travellers. At the time the new rules pushed hosts to rethink how they manage their properties.