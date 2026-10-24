Gopichand’s Next Is Titled As Singa

It is well known that Tollywood’s popular actor Gopichand is all set to entertain the audience with ‘Bharata Varsha’ movie. As the film is reportedly scheduled to hit the big screens in December, the makers are busy with post-production works. Being a Sankalp Reddy’s directorial, this movie rolls us back to 642 AD to witness the story of land of Shula on the big screens. On the other hand, Gopichand also commenced the shooting of his next and shared the same on social media. Of late, the makers of his next, unveiled the title poster and revealed the title as ‘Singa’.

THE BEAST IS RISING. THE SCALE IS UNMATCHED. 🐅⚔️ #SINGA charges ahead at a BRISK PACE, building a world of raw power, fierce action and untamed intensity. Macho Star @YoursGopichand × Director @vvaction831 × @70mmentertains ❤️‍🔥 @VijayChilla @devireddyshashi #AnarkaliNazar @Shamdatdop @SamCSmusic @sreekar_prasad #Ramakrishna #Monika @sach135 @synccinema @MangoMassMedia @UrsVamsiShekar

This post reads, “THE BEAST IS RISING. THE SCALE IS UNMATCHED. #SINGA charges ahead at a BRISK PACE, building a world of raw power, fierce action and untamed intensity. Macho Star @YoursGopichand × Director @vvaction831 × @70mmentertains”.

Well, the poster is all worth watching highlighting Gopichand standing on a rocky mound amid a dense forest, holding an intricately designed, towering weapon. Although his face is not revealed, the black outfit and the mysterious backdrop raised the expectations on the movie. According to the sources, the makers already completed 50% of shoot in a single schedule in a specially designed set amid dense forest. Well, action choreographer Vvenkat is making his directorial debut with this movie while female lead Anarkali Nazar is also getting launched with this periodic drama.

According to the sources, the next schedule of this film will begin in December and thus makers are hoping to wrap up the maximum shoot in this schedule to have enough time for their VFX and post-production works. If everything goes according to the plan, this movie might hit the theatres in next Summer.

Singa is being produced by Shashi Devireddy under the 70 MM Entertainments banner!