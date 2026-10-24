TG SAFE Inspects Medical Shops in Hyderabad's Cure zone

Sixteen teams from the TG SAFE Drugs Wing and Enforcement Police are conducting joint medical shop inspections in various places in Hyderabad’s CURE zone.

The special drive includes Gajulararamaram, Quthbullapur, Malkajgiri, Kapra and Uppal.

Drugs Wing personnel are taking strict action against shops selling tramadol and alprazolam, two medicines with mind-altering properties.

They are also checking if any drugs are being sold without a valid prescription, and whether sales are properly recorded in the register by the registered pharmacist.

The special drive targets black-market outlets selling drugs such as tramadol and alprazolam which are known to cause hallucination.