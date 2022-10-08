Airtel 5G Plus is here; List of Smartphones that support it

Airtel 5G is now available in India. If you are willing to access the fastest 5G speeds in available cities, you must have a compatible smartphone to access it. Sounds easy, right? Sadly not. Even though 5G is common in 5G smartphones, running 5G on any smartphone is not easy. While hardware can support 5G, it's up to smartphone manufacturers to enable 5G reception on their devices through software.

So, that is why despite buying iPhone 14 now, the latest smartphone from Apple, you will not be able to access 5G connectivity on it. So, if you're worried about why you still can't see 5G on your phone, you should wait for your device manufacturer to enable it. Below are some popular devices that support Airtel's 5G network or are not ready yet.

Airtel 5G Plus support on popular devices

Apple iPhone:

Regarding 5G support, no phone covers it as well as the iPhone. 5G is supported by default on iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 14 series, and iPhone SE 3rd generation. However, Apple has yet to release a software patch enabling 5G reception. Airtel says this will happen soon.

Samsung Galaxy:

Regarding Samsung Galaxy devices, only a handful of phones support it. As of now, Airtel 5G is compatible with Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G and Galaxy M33. All other 5G phones will need a software update from Samsung.

iQOO:

All iQOO devices in India can run Airtel's 5G network directly from the iQOO 3 5G (the first iQOO phone in India in 2020).

Xiaomi:

All Xiaomi devices in India support 5G. Therefore, Airtel customers on Xiaomi 5G phones can now reach 5G speeds, starting from the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G.

Oppo:

All of Oppo's 5G smartphones in India support 5G reception. So Airtel customers can access 5G through Oppo's 5G phones.

Vivo:

All Vivo phones, ranging from the budget Y series to the flagship X60 series, currently support Airtel's 5G connectivity.

Realme:

Realme has also enabled 5G reception for all its 5G-enabled smartphones at all price points.

Prices of 5G

Airtel 5G is available to Airtel 4G LTE customers at no additional cost. However, users could pay more for faster speeds when reliably deployed in major cities.

Where can you get Airtel 5G right now?

Airtel 5G can be experienced in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Siliguri and Varanasi. Other cities in India are expected to be added to 5G coverage in the coming months.