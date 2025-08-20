Airtel and Jio Scrap Rs 249 Plans, Push Users to Costlier Recharges

India’s two biggest telecom operators, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, have pulled the plug on their much-loved ₹249 prepaid plans, a move that is set to impact millions of budget-conscious subscribers across the country.

The decision comes just days after Jio discontinued its affordable entry-level packs, and now Airtel has followed suit. Starting midnight on August 20, 2025, Airtel customers no longer find the ₹249 option available for recharge.

The plan, which had been a top pick for short-term users, offered a practical mix of 1GB daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS per day with a validity of 24 days. It was widely considered Airtel’s most accessible recharge choice, striking the right balance for those who wanted essential benefits without committing to a longer plan.

A notice on the Airtel Thanks app confirmed the change: “Effective 00:00 Hours, Aug 20, 2025, recharge 249 will be discontinued.” The company has not yet introduced a direct replacement, leaving subscribers with little option but to explore higher-priced alternatives.

Jio raises its entry-level bar

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has also reshaped its prepaid portfolio by quietly discontinuing both its ₹209 (22 days, 1GB/day) and ₹249 (28 days, 1GB/day) plans. With these gone, the lowest-priced recharge now available on Jio’s digital platforms is the ₹299 pack, which comes with 1.5GB daily data and 28-day validity.

According to a report by NDTV Profit, a Jio executive noted that while the discontinued plans may still be available at physical retail outlets, they have disappeared from Jio’s app and website. For most customers who recharge online, this means ₹299 effectively becomes the new baseline.

Short-term plans fade away

The withdrawal of these affordable packs highlights a broader trend in the Indian telecom sector: operators are increasingly steering customers toward longer-duration or premium recharges. Many of these come bundled with extra services, such as streaming subscriptions or added perks, which further raise the cost of staying connected.

For prepaid users who relied on the ₹249 option, the move represents a significant loss of flexibility. The plan had been especially useful for those who needed short-term coverage without stretching their monthly budgets. Its removal may force customers to rethink how they balance data, calling, and affordability.

Airtel outage fuels frustration

To add to the disappointment, Airtel faced an unrelated setback this week. On Monday, users across India reported service disruptions, particularly on the Airtel Thanks app.

Outage-tracking portal Downdetector recorded more than 3,500 complaints around 4:30 PM IST, with users facing difficulties accessing services just as the news of the plan discontinuation broke. The timing left many subscribers dealing with a double blow: technical troubles alongside the loss of a popular recharge option.

What’s next for users?

As of now, Airtel has remained silent on whether a similar plan will return at a higher tariff. For the moment, customers must choose from pricier options within the company’s prepaid catalogue.

Both Airtel and Jio appear to be signaling the end of truly budget-friendly short-term plans, pushing India’s telecom users toward costlier packs that deliver more data but at the expense of affordability.