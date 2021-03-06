Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vi: Best Prepaid Plans under Rs 500

Data plans have become one of our lives since the pandemic forced everyone to work and study from home. Whether it was classes or board meetings, almost all roles switched from a physical presence to a work-from-home setup. This increased the demand for better and more efficient data plans. Today, even as things have started to normalize, this demand continues.

Airtel Plan Rs 298

This plan offers 2GB of data per day for 28 days, equivalent to 56GB of data. Plus, users receive unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, free Hellotunes, Rs 100 FasTag cashback, 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime Video mobile edition, along with Airtel Xstream Premium benefits.

Airtel Plan Rs 398

This plan offers 3GB of data per day for 28 days, for a total of 84GB of data. Plus, users receive unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, free Hellotunes, Rs 100 FasTag cashback, 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime Video mobile edition along Airtel Xstream Premium benefits.

Airtel Plan Rs 449

This plan offers 2 GB of data per day for 56 days, equivalent to 112 GB of data. Plus, users receive unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, free Hellotunes, Rs 100 FasTag cashback, 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime Video mobile edition, along with Airtel Xstream Premium benefits.

Reliance Jio Plan Rs 349

This plan offers 3GB of data per day for 28 days, equivalent to 84GB data. Additionally, users get unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and Jio Apps subscription.

Reliance Jio Plan Rs 399

This plan offers 1.5 GB of data per day for 56 days, equivalent to 84 GB data. Additionally, users get unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and Jio Apps subscription.

Reliance Jio Plan Rs 444

This plan offers 2 GB of data per day for 56 days, equivalent to 112 GB of data. Additionally, users get unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and Jio Apps subscription.

Vi Plan Rs 299

This plan offers 4 GB of data per day for 28 days, equivalent to 112 GB of data. Besides, users receive unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, a weekend data transfer function, and a Binge All Night offer as part of which users will get an additional 5GB of in-app data.

Vi Plan Rs 399

This plan offers 1.5 GB of data per day for 56 days, equivalent to 84 GB data. Also, users receive unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, a weekend data transfer function, and a Binge All Night offer, as part of which users will get an additional 5GB of in-app data.

Vi Plan Rs 449

This plan offers 4 GB of data per day for 56 days, equivalent to 224 GB of data. Besides, users receive unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, a weekend data transfer function, and a Binge All Night offer as part of which users will get an additional 5GB of in-app data.