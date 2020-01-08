Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone: Best Postpaid Plans Under Rs 1K

When it comes to telecom operators plans for less than Rs 1,000, postpaid users have several options for consumers. All the three major telcos Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone India, are struggling hard for a share of this benefit. Let's check a few of the postpaid plans.

Airtel

All Airtel postpaid plans allow users to make unlimited local and STD calls. They also offer users a 3-month Netflix subscription and one year Amazon Prime subscription. The postpaid plans also provide users with a complimentary subscription of Zee5 and Airtel Xstream.

 The cheapest plan is worth Rs 499, offers users 75GB data with rollover facility.

 The Rs 749 per month plan allows users to use 125GB data with rollover. It will enable two families to add ons; one can be regular while the other one can be a data add-on.

 The Rs 999 per month plan offers 150GB data with rollover facility. It lets one include four families add ons, one can be data add on, and the rest can be regular.

Reliance Jio

Jio has just one main plan for its postpaid users. The plan for Rs 199 offers 25GB data and unlimited on-net calls. It also provides 100 SMSs per day along with a complimentary subscription of Jio apps.

It also offers an ISD pack for Rs 501. This plan comes with a validity of 28 days and gives Rs 551 of ISD talktime.

Vodafone

Vodafone offers three plans for single users. These plans provide 100 text messages, 200GB rollover data along with subscription of Vodafone Play and Zee5 worth Rs 499 and Rs 999.

 The monthly plan for Rs 399 offers 40GB data, and it includes complimentary mobile insurance worth Rs 999.

 Another plan for Rs 499 allows users to utilise 75GB data. It also provides complimentary mobile insurance worth Rs 999 and a one-year Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999 for free.

 The most expensive postpaid plan is for Rs 649. It offers 90GB data along with free iPhone Forever service worth Rs 10,000 and a one-year Amazon Prime subscription.