Alert! Whatsapp Will Not Work on These Smartphones After December 31

WhatsApp will also pull support for specific iOS and Android versions from February 2020.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is the most used instant messaging service worldwide, without which we cannot imagine our life. From primary level to premium flagships WhatsApp finds place almost on all smartphones today.

But from next year, several smartphones will lose support for WhatsApp application as its developers will be pulling support for specific operating systems that they consider outdated.

While not ideal, support for these OS' is being dropped to make sure that WhatsApp can provide a streamlined experience on all devices it's installed on and can bring them new features that many of these OS'and their phones may not be able to extend to users.

Usually, WhatsApp carries out such drills where it adds and removes support for smartphones and operating systems, however, the one that will be carried out at the end of this year will involve the company drop support for thousands of smartphones that run specific older versions of Android, iOS and Windows Phone OS.

On December 31, WhatsApp will drop support for Windows phones and will stop developing for the operating system. So, the shutdown will affect Nokia Lumia devices, the last to use the Microsoft-made Windows operating system.

Though the WhatsApp service won't just stop there, after ending support for Windows Phone OS WhatsApp has announced that it will also pull support for Android phones running on Android 2.3.7 won't be able to run the application from February 2020.

Also, iPhones running iOS 8 and older versions will stop receiving support in February too. Users of these iPhone models are already unable to make new accounts on these devices, and now, they won't be able to use the app at all.

Earlier also WhatsApp withdrew support for devices running older operating systems such as the Nokia Symbian S60, Nokia Series 40 operating systems, BlackBerry OS and BlackBerry 10, Android 2.1 and 2.2, Windows Phone 7, and iPhone 3GS and iOS 6.

About these changes, WhatsApp said: This was a tough decision for us to make, but the right one to give people better ways to keep in touch with friends, family, and loved ones using WhatsApp.

