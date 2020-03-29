Alexa How Do I Know Whether I Have Corona Or Not?

Yes… Now you can ask Amazon Alexa that do you have Corona or not… Amazon has added this feature to its Alexa and made it easy for the people to find they are affected or not.

If you ask Alexa whether you are suffering from a virus or not, then it will first raise the questions about the symptoms and then analyzes the risk levels. Through the voice commands, it gives you suggestions and if it feels the risk is higher it also suggests you contact the health center.

Alexa actually uses the guidelines jotted down by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) of the US and also follows the rules of the Japanese Ministry Of Health, Labour and Welfare Guidance.

And guess what, Alexa will also sing a song on how to scrub hands. You can now try it and test yourself. This feature is available in countries like Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, France, UK and USA.