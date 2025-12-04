Amazon Adds Free 24/7 News Hub to Prime Video, Reinventing the Streaming Experience

Amazon is taking a bold leap beyond entertainment, turning Prime Video into a destination for real-time information with the launch of a dedicated, free 24/7 news hub. The new feature has already begun rolling out across the United States and will reach all Prime Video users in the country by the end of December. With this update, Amazon is positioning Prime Video as an all-in-one platform where movies, shows, and now breaking news coexist seamlessly.

This news hub sits directly on the Prime Video homepage and provides free access to some of the biggest American news networks: ABC News Live, CBS News 24/7, CNN Headlines, LiveNOW from Fox, and NBC News NOW. Importantly, Prime users don’t need an additional subscription or a cable plan. Their standard membership — part of a global base of over 200 million subscribers — unlocks everything.

Amazon’s ambition extends far beyond introducing a handful of channels. The company says it plans to scale the offering to more than 200 news sources by the end of the year. These will include business updates from Bloomberg TV+, weather forecasts on FOX Weather, sports news from NBC Sports NOW, and Spanish-language programming through Telemundo Al Día. From global stories to hyperlocal updates, the new mix is designed to appeal to a wide range of users.

This move marks one of Amazon’s most aggressive attempts yet to dominate the living room experience. With the news tab now part of Prime Video’s top navigation bar, users can jump between a blockbuster film and live national news in just a few taps. The experience works across thousands of supported devices — Fire TV sticks, smart TVs, mobile apps, and desktops — ensuring that viewers stay connected wherever they are.

The backdrop to this shift is the steady decline of traditional cable television. More viewers now prefer on-demand or click-to-watch news instead of fixed broadcast schedules. Amazon’s latest move aligns perfectly with this shift. It also builds on recent updates, such as AI-powered video recaps, hinting at Prime Video’s ongoing evolution into a more interactive and intelligent platform.

Amazon’s technology stack gives the company further room to innovate. Features like X-Ray — traditionally used to show cast details and trivia — could be adapted to add context to live news. Meanwhile, the “Shop the Show” tool, which lets users buy products featured in movies and series, may one day offer interactive elements within news segments, such as fact-checks or related data.

The timing of this expansion is noteworthy. Traditional broadcasters are struggling to engage younger audiences, while streaming platforms are racing to differentiate themselves. Netflix continues to focus solely on entertainment, and Disney+ thrives on franchise-driven content. Amazon, however, is creating something different: a unified digital gateway for entertainment, information, shopping, sports, and more.

For viewers, the change means access to credible real-time news at no extra cost. For Amazon, it’s a strategic step toward deeper integration into users’ daily routines — whether they’re catching up on political updates, watching “The Boys,” or shopping for everyday essentials.