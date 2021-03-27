Amazon Announces Electronics Days Sale: Get Best Deals
Highlights
This electronics days sale is live on the e-commerce platform and will be available until March 29.
Amazon India has announced the sale of Electronics Days on its platform. This sale is live on the e-commerce platform and will be available until March 29. During this sale, Amazon is offering up to a 50% discount on the purchase of laptops, headphones, cameras, smartwatches and tablets, among other things.
In addition to offering discounts, the e-retailer also provides an instant 10% discount with Bank of Baroda and Induslnd Bank credit cards. Amazon also offers up to 18 months of EMI option at no cost to users.
Here are the best deals offered on Amazon electronic days sale:
- Camera: During the sale, the Panasonic LUMIX G7 will be available for Rs 38,490.
- Headphones: The company also offers boAt Airdopes 441 for Rs 1,999. It was previously available for Rs 5,999 on Amazon India. Similarly, the JBL C115TWS headphones are available for Rs 4,499.
- Laptops: During the next sale, the Lenovo Legion 5 is available for Rs 80,990. Previously, it was now available for Rs 107,690 on the platform.
- Tablets: During the sale, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is available for Rs 16,999. Earlier it was sold for Rs 20,999. Similarly, the Lenovo Tab M10 is available for Rs 13,999. Earlier, it was available for Rs 27,000.
- Wearables: My Watch Revolve is available for Rs 8,999 compared to the previous price of Rs 15,999. Similarly, the Amazfit GTS is available for Rs 7,999. Previously, it was available for Rs 12,999 on Amazon India.
Next Story