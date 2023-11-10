Amazon Diwali sale ends today: Buy iPhone 13 at a flat discount of Rs 9,402

Amazon Diwali sale ends on December 10: The iPhone 13 has been selling like hotcakes simply because of its reduced price and features that people are getting similar to last year's iPhone 14. This year, the device is back in stock at a massive discount during Amazon's Diwali sale event. The sale has been underway for a long time and will now end on December 10. As there is still one more day left until the sale ends, people who have been waiting to buy the iPhone 13 at a low price or missed the deals until now could still buy it. Here are the iPhone 13 deal details.



iPhone 13 price drops on Amazon and gets a flat discount of Rs 9,402

The iPhone 13 is currently available with a huge discount offer, and the device can be purchased for as low as Rs 50,498 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, which will end soon. It is worth noting that the price of the iPhone 13 dropped to Rs 59,900 in Apple stores after the launch of the iPhone 15 series. This means that consumers get a flat discount of Rs 9,402 on Amazon. Apart from this, a discount offer of up to Rs 2,000 on select bank cards will likely reduce the price by some margin. People can also always choose exchange offers.