Amazon Great Indian Festival starts Oct 8 with early access to Prime members

New Delhi: Amazon has announced that the 'Amazon Great Indian Festival’ (GIF) will start from October 8, with 24 hours of early access for Prime members.

Customers will also get early access to more than 25,000 products till October 6 through Kick Starter Deals.

"Customers will get access to thousands of new launches from leading brands, and lakhs of sellers across India. Our teams, including our delivery associates, are excited to make Amazon Great India Festival 2023 the biggest ever for millions of customers across Bharat," Manish Tiwary, Vice President & Country Manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon, said in a statement.

The Great Indian Festival will feature the latest smartphones starting from Rs 5,699 with 5G mobiles starting from Rs 8,999, electronics & accessories starting from Rs 99, up to 65 per cent off on appliances, up to 60 per cent off on TVs, up to 60 per cent off on daily need items, up to 18 months no cost EMI on top mobiles, TVs, appliances, laptops, electronics, and more, the company said.

Customers will also get to shop in eight languages of their choice, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bangla, and Marathi.

During the sale, Amazon Business customers can save up to 28 per cent extra with GST invoice and 40 per cent more with bulk discounts on their purchases across categories like laptops, desktops and monitors, appliances, among others.

In addition to existing Amazon.in offers like deals, bank offers, and coupons, business customers will get bonus cashback of up to Rs 7,500 on large purchases, the company mentioned.