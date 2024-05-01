Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Amazfit announces huge discount on its flagship smartwatches

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand has announced massive discounts on its existing range of flagship smartwatches in India during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024. Catering to fitness enthusiasts and individuals focused on elevating their health and wellness, Amazfit smartwatches boasts an array of comprehensive features to meet diverse user requirements. From advanced fitness tracking capabilities, including integrated Natural-Language User Interface (LUI), SpO2 monitoring, and heart rate tracking, to sleek designs and customizable watch faces, Amazfit smartwatches offer best-in-class functionalities.

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 will start on May 2. In addition to Amazon, these smartwatches will be available at a discounted rate in retail stores like Chroma. Presenting the top-selling Amazfit watches, now offered at remarkable discounts.

Amazfit GTR 2 New Version: Available at INR 7,999 with 53% discount (MRP: INR 16,999)

Amazfit Active smartwatch: Available at INR 10,999 with 45% discount (MRP: INR 19,999)

Amazfit Active Edge: Available at INR 10,999 with 45% discount (MRP: INR 19,999)

Amazfit Cheetah: Available at INR 19,999 with 23% discount (MRP: INR 25,999)

Amazfit Balance: Available at INR 21,999 with 29% discount (MRP: INR 30,999)

Amazfit Cheetah Pro: Available at INR 27,999 with 30% discount (MRP: INR 39,999)

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra: Available at INR 42,999 with 28% discount (MRP: INR 59,999)

Amazfit Falcon: Available at INR 49,999 with 23% discount (MRP: INR 64,999)

Amazfit GTR 2 New Version: Now priced at INR 7,999, offering an impressive 53% discount off its original price of INR 16,999

With bluetooth calling and music storage, Amazfit GTR 2 New Version features an HD AMOLED touchscreen display and battery life of up to 11 hours with typical usage. The screen of GTR 2 New Version is fully rotatable to cater to both left and right-handed users. It offers over 50 watch face options and comes with an always-on display. This smartwatch from Amazfit offers 3GB of local music storage that allows users to listen to music without their phone. It also features a wear detection function that locks the watch to protect it from security threats.

Amazfit GTR 2 New Version

Amazfit Active: Available at INR 10,999, featuring a substantial 45% discount from its initial price of INR 19,999



This smartwatch offers a multitude of fitness and health features along with built-in Alexa and navigation. The Amazfit Active Smartwatch features a vibrant 1.75" HD AMOLED display encased in an elegant stainless-steel frame, delivering an immersive visual experience with lasting comfort due to its lightweight design. It can keep tabs on over 120 different types of exercises, from running to yoga. With five satellite positioning systems, the watch can help you find your way around accurately, whether you're walking, cycling, or hiking.

Amazfit Active

Amazfit Active Edge: Priced at INR 10,999, with a significant 45% discount applied from its original price of INR 19,999



With Rugged Sport & Fitness Design, Amazfit Active Edge features five satellite systems for accurate GPS tracking, AI Health Coach for Gym, Outdoor, Workouts & Exercise, promises 16 days of battery life, and has 10 ATM water resistance. The smartwatch also comes with a PPG biometric sensor, and it supports GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and QZSS connectivity. It has 10 ATM water resistance, supports more than 100 watch faces and sports modes alongside the Zepp Coach mode which help users with customised training plans.

Amazfit Active Edge

Amazfit Cheetah: Currently priced at INR 19,999, with a notable 23% discount off its initial price of INR 25,999



Catering to the needs of runners, The Amazfit Cheetah comes with built-in GPS, MaxTrack technology, AI powered Zepp Coach for personalised training plans, HD AMOLED display and a sleek design. The Amazfit Cheetah offers a lightweight build with a reinforced polymer middle frame. The smartwatch includes a crown and button for easy control, making it suitable for strenuous workouts. Users can choose from over 150 sports modes, including running, cycling, walking, and more, to track their fitness activities.

Amazfit Cheetah

Amazfit Balance: Now available at INR 21,999, featuring a 29% discount from its original price of INR 30,999



The Amazfit Balance is crafted with precision to aid individuals in attaining a harmonious balance between life, work, and well-being. The smartwatch has recently received a major update from Zepp Health With a heightened focus on holistic wellness, the Amazfit Balance integrates an upgraded dual-LED and 8PD BioTracker™ 5.0 PPG biometric optical sensor. The Amazfit Balance comes with a new dimension to health data tracking with the "Body Composition" measurement feature. This enables users to effortlessly measure body fat percentage, skeletal muscle, muscle mass, water content, bone mass, protein levels, BMI, and Basal Metabolism--all directly from their wrist.

Amazfit Balance

Amazfit Cheetah Pro: Priced at INR 27,999, with a substantial 30% discount applied from its original price of INR 39,999



Built for the needs of runners, Amazfit Cheetah Pro comes with a 1.45-inch HD AMOLED display with a Titanium alloy bezel and a Nylon strap. The Cheetah Pro features a responsive button and a convenient crown on its right side, making it easier for the user to control the watch, even during an intense run.

Amazfit Cheetah Pro

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra: Currently priced at INR 42,999, featuring a significant 28% discount off its initial price of INR 59,999



The ultimate rugged smartwatch, Amazfit T-Rex ultra is specially designed to withstand the demands of outdoor adventures and extreme conditions. Sporting a chunky, circular dial crafted from durable 316L stainless steel, this watch embodies the brand's "Brave Your Adventure" philosophy, combining the best features of Amazfit's outdoor-oriented product line. Ideal for intrepid travellers, the T-Rex Ultra boasts mud-proof and flexible capabilities, allowing it to function flawlessly in temperatures as low as -30°C. Its standout feature is the bright and clear AMOLED display, offering exceptional visibility with a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits, ensuring easy readability even in direct sunlight.

Moreover, it supports dual-band and 6 satellite positioning systems, ensuring accurate tracking and navigation in any environment. Whether you're hiking through rugged terrain or exploring remote locations, the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra is a smart and durable companion tailored for the adventurous traveller.

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra

Amazfit Falcon: Available at INR 49,999, with a notable 23% discount from its original price of INR 64,999



Amazfit Falcon comes with in-bilt GPS along with the compatibility for six satellite positioning systems and the feature to route files for real-time navigation through the Zepp App. With over 150 built-in sports modes which range from high-speed water sports like Kite Surfing to the Golf Swing it also has a Triathlon mode for athletes. The smartwatch is made up of aircraft-grade TC4 titanium unibody. It features a sapphire crystal glass screen that is corrosion proof and durable to pass 15 military-grade tests.

Amazfit Falcon

With discounts of up to 53% off, now is the perfect time to invest in an Amazfit smartwatch and embark on a journey towards enhanced health and wellness. Don't miss out on this exclusive opportunity to upgrade your lifestyle with cutting-edge wearable technology from Amazfit.



For more information and to explore the full range of discounted smartwatches, visit Amazon or your nearest retail store during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024.