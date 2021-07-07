Amazon India launches two all-women delivery stations in Kerala

Building on its commitment to empower women with work opportunities, Amazon India today announced the launch of two all-women delivery stations in Kerala. These stations are situated in the towns of Aranmula (Pathanamthitta district) and Kodungallur (Thrissur district) and operated by Delivery Service Partners (DSPs) who provide job opportunities to more than 50 women in the region.

The launch of these all-women delivery stations complements Amazon India's efforts to increase the opportunities for women in the logistics sector whilst strengthening its Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity (DEI) commitment, an official statement said here.