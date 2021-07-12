Amazon is back after a global online store outage

Amazon Outage: E-commerce giant Amazon.com was hit by a global outage with many users reporting that it is inaccessible. It has been revealed that Amazon's online store was affected by the outage Sunday night and tried to fix the glitch. The outage monitoring website Downdetector indicates that this is the second widespread service outage since the end of June.



Amazon's online store showed error messages on multiple regional domains. The Reuters news agency reported that it could not access the list of products in its domains, including India, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Singapore.

An Amazon spokesperson said, "We're sorry that some customers may be experiencing issues while shopping. We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve the issue."

Amazon staff worked during the night to restore the online store services, and as of 0400 GMT, a few domains were recovered. The company has not commented on the extent of the recovery in services.

According to Downdetector, more than 38,000 user reports indicated problems with Amazon's online store site, while nearly 500 users reported issues with Amazon's web services. About 80% of the problems reported were with Amazon's website, while 15% were with logins and 5% with its outbound services, according to Downdetector.

Downdetector tracks outages by collecting status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform. The outage could have affected a larger number of users.

This is not the first time in the recent period that Amazon's online store has suffered a glitch that denied users access. In June, many users experienced another outage on Amazon's platforms, including Alexa and Prime Video. Services were restored thereafter, but the cause itself was not disclosed.



