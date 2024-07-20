Live
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: iPhone 15, OnePlus 12 and more Smartphones to get 50% Off
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Enjoy up to 50% discounts on premium smartphones like the iPhone 15 and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra during Amazon Prime Day.
The highly anticipated Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 has kicked off, offering fantastic deals on various electronics, including premium smartphones, home appliances, wearables, and laptops. This sale is live only until midnight on July 21, so do not miss your chance to snag incredible discounts on your wishlist items. Here are some of the best deals on top-tier smartphones.
iPhone 15
The latest iPhone 15 is available at a 10% discount during the Prime Day sale. The 256GB storage variant, originally priced at Rs. 89,900, is now listed at Rs. 80,900 on Amazon. Prime members can enjoy an additional Rs. 3,000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions for purchases over Rs. 15,000. Also, you can get up to Rs. 37,500 off with exchange offers.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
The new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is also featured in the sale with a substantial discount. The 256GB variant, originally priced at Rs. 1,34,999, is now available for Rs. 1,17,999, marking a 13% discount. Furthermore, SBI Credit Card users can avail a flat Rs. 5,250 instant discount on transactions exceeding Rs. 1,16,999.
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
For photography enthusiasts, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is a standout deal with a 50% discount. The 512GB variant, which typically retails for Rs. 1,99,999, can be purchased for just Rs. 99,999 during the sale. Additionally, there’s a Rs. 4,000 instant discount on SBI Credit Card transactions for purchases over Rs. 30,000.
OnePlus 12
The OnePlus 12 flagship smartphone is also available at a significant discount. Originally priced at Rs. 64,999, it can now be bought for Rs. 59,999. Alongside the 8% discount, SBI Credit Card users can receive an additional Rs. 6,259 instant discount on purchases over Rs. 53,999.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Last but not least, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is being offered at an impressive 43% discount. The 256GB storage variant, which usually costs Rs. 1,49,999, is now listed at Rs. 84,799. Additionally, there’s a 10% instant discount up to Rs. 750 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transactions for purchases over Rs. 5,000.
This Prime Day sale is a golden opportunity to upgrade to a premium smartphone at a fraction of the cost. Whether you’re an Apple aficionado, a Samsung fan, or looking for a powerhouse device from Xiaomi or OnePlus, there’s a deal for you. Remember, the sale ends on July 21 at midnight, so act fast to take advantage of these exceptional offers.