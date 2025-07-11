Amazon Prime Day Savings: Don’t miss out on Dyson deals

Discover Dyson deals during the Amazon Prime Day sale! Running till 14th July, this sale is exclusively available to Amazon Prime members. It’s the perfect opportunity to bring home Dyson’s most sought-after products, known for their superior performance, at incredible prices!

Why shop Dyson during Amazon Prime Day?

This is a limited time offer wherein Dyson consumers can save up to ₹20,000. Whether you're looking for beauty products to create the perfect hairstyle or tools to maintain a healthy home space, Dyson products promise unmatched quality and performance. Grab these exciting offers and elevate your home and beauty experience with Dyson’s premium innovations.

Style in Spotlight: Effortless Styling with Versatile Hair Care Tools

Turn heads with Dyson’s iconic hair care tools, designed to deliver flawless styling while minimizing heat damage. Whether you're going for sleek straight locks, bouncy curls, or voluminous waves, these versatile tools adapt to your every styling need. Now available at Prime Day-exclusive prices:

· Dyson Airwrap i.d. Multi-Styler and Dryer (Ceramic Patina and Topaz) – Create personalized styles tailored to you with Dyson’s first connected device.

₹49,900.00 - Now at ₹43,900

· Dyson Airstrait Straightener – Revolutionize your styling with drying and straightening in one step, with no hot plates & no heat damage.

₹45,900.00 - Now at ₹43,900

· Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener (Bright Copper/Bright Nickel) – Perfect for on-the-go hairstyling with minimal hair damage.

₹43,900.00 - Now at ₹29,900

· Dyson Supersonic Nural (Vinca blue/Topaz) Hair Dryer – Fast, intelligent drying that protects scalp health with no heat damage.

₹41,900.00 - Now at ₹39,900

· Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer (Prussian Blue/Rich Copper) – Fast drying and precision styling for all hair types.

₹36,900.00- Now at ₹28,900

Get professional results from the comfort of your home with Dyson’s trusted styling tools!

Deep Clean: Best of Home Care Solutions

Keep your home spotless and allergen-free with Dyson’s powerful vacuum cleaners, designed for efficiency and convenience. Transform your cleaning routine and achieve a healthier living space with these deals:

· Dyson V12s Detect Slim Submarine wet and dry vacuum cleaner – Dual functionality of wet and dry-cleaning capabilities. Removes spills, reveals 2x more invisible dust & captures hair without tangling.

₹62,900.00 - Now at ₹53,900

Dyson V8 Absolute – Cordless, versatile & low noise for deep cleaning.

₹43,900.00 - Now at ₹28,900

· Dyson V11 Absolute – Powerful, intelligent and versatile for deep cleaning everywhere, with de-tangling technology.

₹57,900.00 - Now at ₹37,900

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute – Laser technology reveals hidden dust for precision cleaning.

₹58,900.00 - Now at ₹47,900

Dyson Big Ball Vacuum – Powerful suction with self-righting technology for uninterrupted cleaning. India’s only vacuum cleaner with 5-year warranty and free servicing.

₹43,900.00 - Now at ₹25,900

· Dyson WashG1 wet floor cleaner – Dyson’s first dedicated wet floor cleaner engineered to wash hard floors properly. Powerfully removes wet and dry dirt in one go.

₹64,900.00 - Now at ₹62,900

· Dyson V15 Detect vacuum cleaner- Dyson's most powerful, intelligent cord-free vacuum with illumination for whole home deep cleaning.

₹65,900.00 - Now at ₹63,900

Transform your cleaning routine with Dyson’s revolutionary vacuums!

Breathe Easy: Air Purifiers to Combat high Indoor AQI

With AQI levels reaching hazardous levels in many cities, indoor air quality has never been more critical. Protect your indoor spaces with Dyson’s advanced air purifiers, designed to shield your home against allergens and pollutants. Featuring HEPA grade filtration, these purifiers deliver cleaner, healthier air for your family:

· Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 (HP10) – Purifies the air while keeping you cool in summers and warm in winters

₹56,900.00 - Now at ₹45,900

· Dyson Purifier Cool (TP07) – Maintain fresh and pure indoor air with ease.

₹56,900.00 - Now at ₹39,900

· Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde (TP09) – Target and neutralize formaldehyde for safer air.

₹59,900.00 - Now at ₹49,900

· Dyson Purifier Cool Gen1 (TP10) – Efficient purification at an affordable price.

₹39,900.00 - Now at ₹33,900

Don’t let pollution dampen your health, invest in Dyson’s state-of-the-art air purifiers today!