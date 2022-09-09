Amazon.in announces ‘Advantage - Just for Prime’ program for smartphone buyers

Amazon.in announces the 'Advantage - Just for Prime' program for its Prime members in India. Launched on the sidelines of Amazon's Annual Festive Season event, the program will allow Prime members to enjoy the lowest interest-free instalments with a minimum three-month enhanced tenure using HDFC Bank & Bajaj Finserv Bank Cards. The cost of screen replacement can be as high as 40% of device value, thereby eases customers' post-purchase protection stress. Under the 'Advantage – Just for Prime' program, customers can avail 6 months of free screen replacement powered by Acko.

All non-prime customers can instantly take advantage of this offer by joining Prime for INR 1,499/year or INR 179/month at amazon.in/prime to enjoy Prime benefits such as free, fast delivery, unlimited video, ad-free music, exclusive deals, free in-game content on popular mobile games, and more. Customers in the age group of 18-24-years, they can avail the Youth offer on Prime memberships at 50% only (via Amazon app only) by signing up for Prime and verifying their age to receive 50% cashback on an Annual subscription instantly.

Advantage - Just for Prime' program for smartphone buyers

Advantage - Just for Prime is available on popular smartphones by Xiaomi, Samsung, iQoo, Vivo, Mi and OPPO.

