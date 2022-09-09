Amazon.in announces 'Advantage - Just for Prime' program for smartphone buyers
Prime members can avail 6 months of Free Screen Replacement powered by HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Acko at no extra cost. Additional savings of upto Rs. 20,000 INR by shopping with ‘Advantage – Just for Prime’.
Amazon.in announces the 'Advantage - Just for Prime' program for its Prime members in India. Launched on the sidelines of Amazon's Annual Festive Season event, the program will allow Prime members to enjoy the lowest interest-free instalments with a minimum three-month enhanced tenure using HDFC Bank & Bajaj Finserv Bank Cards. The cost of screen replacement can be as high as 40% of device value, thereby eases customers' post-purchase protection stress. Under the 'Advantage – Just for Prime' program, customers can avail 6 months of free screen replacement powered by Acko.
All non-prime customers can instantly take advantage of this offer by joining Prime for INR 1,499/year or INR 179/month at amazon.in/prime to enjoy Prime benefits such as free, fast delivery, unlimited video, ad-free music, exclusive deals, free in-game content on popular mobile games, and more. Customers in the age group of 18-24-years, they can avail the Youth offer on Prime memberships at 50% only (via Amazon app only) by signing up for Prime and verifying their age to receive 50% cashback on an Annual subscription instantly.
Advantage - Just for Prime is available on popular smartphones by Xiaomi, Samsung, iQoo, Vivo, Mi and OPPO.
Check out the offers –
9 months No Cost EMI + 6 months Free Screen Replacement
- Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G, iQOO 7 5G, iQOO Z5 5G, Mi 11X Pro 5G, Vivo Y75, Vivo Y21T, Samsung Galaxy M32
Great Deals: No Cost EMI + 6 months Free Screen Replacement
- Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 pro Max, iQOO 7 5G, Redmi Note 10S, Mi 11X Pro 5G, Mi 11X 5G will be available with great deals like additional
Irresistible Offers: No Cost EMI + 6 months Free Screen Replacement
- Vivo Y31, and Oppo A54 will be available with irresistible offers additional
Disclaimer: The product details, description and pricing are as provided by the sellers. Amazon and The Hans India are not involved in pricing or describing the products and are not responsible for accuracy of product information provided by the sellers.