Military conflict can't fix any issue

New Delhi: India believes in rule of law, dialogue and diplomacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, adding that military conflict is not the resolution to any issue. PM Modi's big remark comes amid an escalating US- Iran war and the Russia-Ukraine war.

Modi made the statement at a joint presser with the President of Finland.

“India and Finland believe in rule of law, dialogue and diplomacy. Only military conflict cannot solve any issue, whether it is Ukraine or West Asia. We are both convinced that global institutions need urgent reform,” Modi said.

The intense missile and drone exchange that has shaken the entire Middle East region was triggered by the US-Israel strikes on Iran that led to the death of Khamenei last weekend. Most recently, an Iranian naval ship - Iris Dena - was on Wednesday struck by a missile off the coast of Sri Lanka, India's neighbour. The strike on the Iran Navy ship killed dozens who were onboard.

At the joint press meet, PM Modi also said that the world at present is going through a period of instability and uncertainty. “Conflict persists in many parts of the world, from Ukraine to West Asia. In such a global environment, India and Europe, two of the world's major diplomatic powers, are entering a golden era of their relationship,” he said. “Our growing cooperation is giving new strength to global stability, development, and shared prosperity,” Modi said. He highlighted that the historic India-European Union Free Trade Agreement was recently signed, saying that the deal will further strengthen trade, investment, and technology cooperation between India and Finland.