J&K Students Association asks EAM Jaishankar to evacuate Indian students via Armenia

Srinagar: J&K Students Association (JKSA) on Thursday asked External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to help evacuate Indian students in conflict-hit Iran via Armenia

“JKSA on Thursday urged External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar to urgently intervene and facilitate the evacuation of Indian students stranded in the city of Urmia in northwestern Iran amid ongoing airstrikes, explosions, and escalating hostilities in the region, and to help evacuate them through the Armenia border," JKSA national Convenor Nasir Kheuhami said.

"The Association has been in constant communication with several Indian students, including Kashmiris, studying at Urmia University, who have reported an extremely alarming and deteriorating security situation following repeated explosions and airstrikes near their residential areas. According to the students, several blasts have occurred in close proximity to their dormitories, including a recent strike reported nearly 300 metres from the boys’ hostel," he said.

"The intensity of the explosions reportedly shook nearby buildings, leaving students frightened, anxious, and deeply distressed. Many students have also reported hearing fighter jets and air defence activity throughout the day and night, creating an atmosphere of constant fear and uncertainty. The situation has become increasingly volatile as some of the targeted sites in the surrounding areas include sensitive military installations and airbases, making the region particularly vulnerable to further strikes," Kheuhami said.

"In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation, we have urged External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar to immediately facilitate the evacuation of Indian students stranded in Urmia through the land route of Armenia, which currently appears to be the most feasible and accessible transit corridor for safe passage. Armenia is geographically closer to Urmia and had also served as a viable route last year during the 12-day conflict between Iran and Israel. The Armenia route may offer a comparatively shorter and safer passage for students to exit Iran. From there, the students can board commercial flights and return to India," he said.

The Association has also informed the Ministry of External Affairs that the stranded students are willing to bear their own travel expenses if required, he added.

"However, they urgently need diplomatic assistance from the Government of India to facilitate the evacuation process. “Students primarily require formal permission and facilitation from the Embassy of India in Tehran, including a permission letter or travel authorisation that would enable them to safely cross into neighbouring countries through the Armenia route. JKSA has urged the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Tehran to coordinate with the relevant authorities in Iran and Armenia to ensure safe transit arrangements and provide the necessary documentation that would allow Indian students to temporarily enter Armenia before flying back to India."

He said that the Association reiterated its appeal to the Centre to urgently assess the ground situation and facilitate safe evacuation corridors at the earliest possible time before the security situation deteriorates further.

"The Association emphasised that timely intervention and structured evacuation planning are critical to ensuring the safety of the students, many of whom are experiencing severe psychological distress. Swift and proactive measures will not only help ensure the safety of these students but will also provide immense reassurance to their anxious families back home who are closely monitoring the situation," Khuehami added.



