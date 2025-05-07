Amazon.in’s Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on the Newly Launched Smart TVs

This Great Summer Sale 2025, Amazon.in is offering customers an opportunity to elevate their viewing experience with an exciting line-up of newly launched smart TVs. Customers can get up to 65% off on a wide selection of smart TVs from top brands such as Lumio, Samsung, TCL, VW, Acer, LG and more. Additionally, customers can also avail up to 10% instant bank discount on HDFC bank credit card and EMI transactions (T&C apply) until 7th May 2025. Some of the best deals on Smart TVs that you can check out during Amazon.in’s Great Summer Sale are:

Discover more offers on smart TVs here



