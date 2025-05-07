Live
Amazon.in’s Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on the Newly Launched Smart TVs
Highlights
- Enjoy up to 65% off on smart TVs from brands such as Lumio, Samsung, TCL, VW and more, along with free 48 hours installation
- Customers can avail 10% instant discount* on HDFC bank credit card and EMI transactions* until 7th May 2025; can also get extra savings up to INR 10,000* with No Cost EMI up to 24 months
This Great Summer Sale 2025, Amazon.in is offering customers an opportunity to elevate their viewing experience with an exciting line-up of newly launched smart TVs. Customers can get up to 65% off on a wide selection of smart TVs from top brands such as Lumio, Samsung, TCL, VW, Acer, LG and more. Additionally, customers can also avail up to 10% instant bank discount on HDFC bank credit card and EMI transactions (T&C apply) until 7th May 2025. Some of the best deals on Smart TVs that you can check out during Amazon.in’s Great Summer Sale are:
- Lumio Vision 7 109 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra-HD Smart QLED TV FTW1-ADSG: This newly introduced TV is powered by the ultra-fast BOSS Processor, Dolby Vision, Mini LEDs, Dolby Atmos, and Google TV. It is built for seamless streaming, gaming & cinematic entertainment. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 29,999*. Also, enjoy up to INR 2,500 bank discount and INR 3,000 exchange bonus.
- Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Vision AI 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA55QEF1AULXL: The all-new Samsung 138 cm QLED AI TV, launched during Amazon.in’s Great Summer Sale, offers stunning visuals, Pantone-validated colors, AI brilliance, and Samsung Knox security for smarter, safer, and immersive viewing. Get this on Amazon.in starting from INR 43,990* with up to 12 months NCEMI offers
- TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C: Equipped with stunning FHD QLED display with HDR10, 100% color volume plus, Dolby Audio, and a metallic bezel-less design, this smart TV offers an immersive viewing experience. Powered by Google TV and a quad-core processor, it supports apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 18,990*
- VW 190 cm (75 inches) GQ1 Pro Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV VW75GQ: Packed with a massive 75-inch 4K QLED display, HDR10+, MEMC, Dolby Audio, and a 2.1 channel sound system with subwoofer, this TV delivers cinematic viewing at home. With Google TV, hands-free voice control, and top OTT apps, it's a powerhouse entertainer. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 59,999*
- acer 139 cm (55 inches) V PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR55QDQGR2851AD: Powered by an AI-enabled chipset, this frameless 4K QLED TV features Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, MEMC, HDR10-HLG, and high-fidelity speakers for a truly immersive cinematic experience. Running on Android 14 with Google TV, it offers voice control, video calling, and personalized content. Get this on Amazon.in at INR 32,999*
- Vu 108cm (43 inches) GloQLED Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 43QLED25: Featuring a 4K QLED display with HDR10, HLG, MEMC, and an A+ Glo Panel, this TV offers vibrant visuals and smooth motion for movies, sports, and games. Powered by Google TV and a VuOn™ processor with Dolby Audio, voice control, and game modes, it's a perfect entertainment hub. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 23,990*
- Acer 109 cm (43 inches) G Plus Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV AR43UDGGR2851AD: Packed with stunning 4K visuals, smart connectivity, and immersive sound, this TV is a top pick for entertainment lovers. Get it now on Amazon.in for just INR 19,999*
- LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR7500PSC : Equipped with stunning 4K resolution, smart features, vibrant color reproduction, and immersive sound, this premium TV is a great pick for home entertainment. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 40,990*
- Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43UE86AFULXL :Featuring Crystal Processor 4K, slim design, Dolby sound, and SolarCell remote, this smart LED TV offers a seamless viewing experience. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 34,490*
- BenQ GV50 Laser Portable FHD Projector: Equipped with 500 ANSI Lumens brightness, 92% REC709 color accuracy, 135° projection, built-in Google TV, and powerful 18W speakers, this projector is a top choice for entertainment and portability. Get this on Amazon.in for INR 72,490*
Discover more offers on smart TVs here
