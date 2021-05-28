Among Us available for free on the Epic Games Store this week

Among Us is free on the Epic Games Store for a limited time. The multiplayer game costs ₹ 119, but you can get it for free until June 3. The new offer is part of Epic's 'Mega Sale', where a new free game is offered every week until June 17. Before Among Us, NBA 2K21 was available for free on the Epic Games Store.

The Windows version of the game Among Us is available for free. You will need to have an account on the Epic Games Store to get the game. Then go to the Epic Games Store and select the "Free Game" section on the home screen. More editions of Among Us are available, but only the base game is part of the offering. If you want the Among Us All-in-One pack with skins and pets, you'll have to pay ₹ 399. Then there's the Among Us starter pack, which costs ₹ 239. There are also add-on packs for The Airship skin pack and the Airship skin packs pets.

One can play Among Us on Android, iOS and Windows devices. It is a trendy game that gained millions of users last year as most of the people are staying and working from home due to the pandemic. It recently released The Airship map along with an account system and new features. This was the most significant update to Among Us since its launch.

Among Us is also expanding to more platforms with the game available for the Nintendo Switch earlier this year. It's also coming to PlayStation and Xbox later this year.