APJ Abdul Kalam Satellite Launch Vehicle Mission-2023 From Tamil Nadu's Pattipolam Village

The APJ Abdul Kalam Satellite Launch Vehicle Mission-2023 was launched on Sunday by the Martin Foundation in collaboration with the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation and Space Zone India from the Tamil Nadu village of Pattipolam.



A statement made by the government earlier in the day explaiianed that more than 5,000 students from Grades 6 through 12 around the nation were given the opportunity to design and create 150 PICO satellites, which were launched via the rocket. The mission has given the chosen pupils the chance to study more about science, technology, engineering, and math.

Furthermore, a total of 2,000 students from more than 100 government schools have participated in this rocket project, which will serve as a good training ground for them in the space sciences and a resource for them as they investigate potential careers in the field.

Significantly, the chosen students have also received virtual instruction in satellite technology, followed by practical experiences that have allowed them to better understand the project area. Also, the numerous chances in this industry were made known to them. Meanwhile, the Martin Foundation, a Tamil Nadu-based nonprofit organisation, has supported 85% of this initiative.